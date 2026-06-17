According to Leica Rumors, Meyer Optik Görlitz is continuing its comeback and is now apprently working on the with a sort a lens that immediately catches the eye. After a break of almost a year and a half, the Hamburg-based optics maker has confirmed that it is developing a new 42mm f/1.2 lens, including a version for Leica M-mount.

That alone is enough to make many rangefinder users pay attention. A 42mm focal length sits in that interesting space between the classic 35mm and 50mm fields of view, offering something slightly different for everyday photography, portraits, travel, and available-light shooting. Pair that with a very fast f/1.2 aperture, and this starts to sound like a seriously characterful optic.

(Image credit: Leica Rumors)

Inside, the lens is said to feature 10 elements in total, including two aspherical elements and two floating elements. That suggests Meyer Optik is aiming for more than just vintage charm here, with optical correction and close-range performance clearly part of the design brief. The lens will be offered for Sony E, Canon RF, and Leica M mounts, which should give it appeal beyond the Leica world.

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But the detail I cannot stop looking at is the inclusion of 15 red aperture blades. Do red aperture blades make a real-world difference to the final image? I am definitely not convinced. My feeling is that this is more about aesthetics than optical performance, but I have to admit, I absolutely love it. There is something wonderfully bold and slightly indulgent about seeing that flash of red inside a handmade lens.

(Image credit: Leica Rumors)

The new Meyer Optik Görlitz 42mm f/1.2 will be handmade in Hamburg, Germany, and while there is still more to learn about pricing, availability, and final performance, it is already one of the more intriguing lens developments for Leica M users and others. In a market often dominated by technically perfect but visually forgettable lenses, this feels like something with a little more personality.