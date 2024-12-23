This company recreates vintage lenses by hand. The latest? A 50mm made with real brass

Modern lenses tend to be made with plastic or magnesium alloy, but Light Lens Lab has just recreated a vintage lens complete with a brass body. The Light Lens Lab 50mm f/2 “Rigid” is a lens that pays homage to Leica’s 50mm F/2 Summicron V2 Rigid glass, but unlike Leica’s classic, the new optic from Lens Lab sits well under $1,000 / £798 / AU$1,603.

The Light Lens Lab 50mm f/2 is an M-mount lens designed with seven elements in six groups. The manual focus lens is capable of capturing subjects as close as .7 m in front of the lens. The company says the lens uses lanthanide-infused elements and updated lens coatings for added durability.

The Light Lens Lab 50mm f/2 also comes in black (Image credit: Light Lens Lab)

Those optics are housed in a full brass body, though some finishes of the lens are built with titanium instead. Along with a bare brass special edition, the lens is also available in black paint with brass details, black paint, or chrome.

The lens's list of specifications also includes a 10-blade aperture. The lens itself weighs 266g and ships with a hood, caps, and leather pouch.

(Image credit: Light Lens Lab)

Pre-orders of the lens are now live, with shipping expected to begin on February 14, 2025. The bare brass limited edition is the most expensive of the different finishes at $899 / £717 / AU$1,442, with the chrome version sitting at $100 / £80 / AU$160 less. The company says that an LTM mount version is in development.

Leica’s continued commitment to M-mount cameras means the brand’s M-mount cameras still accept vintage lenses. The new-in-box version of the Leica 50mm f/2 Summicron lens retails for $2,995.

Lens Lab is a company based in Shangrao, China that reproduces historic lenses. The company says that its optics are hand-made in small batches. The company’s current catalog now includes eight vintage-inspired optics.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

For more retro photography inspiration, browse our picks for the best retro cameras, or browse through the best 50mm lens choices.