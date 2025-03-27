The Canon R3 has a MASSIVE $1,000 discount in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

If you're looking for one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, this deal is too good to ignore.

The Canon EOS R3, a powerhouse designed for professional photographers and videographers, is now available at Amazon with a huge $1,000 discount, bringing the price down to just $3,999.

Canon EOS R3: was $4,999 now $3,999 at Amazon Save $1,000 at Amazon. With a 24.1MP stacked sensor, it can fire off 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording. Move the focus point by moving your eye, or with the super-fast Smart Controller joystick. Human and animal eye detection, 8 stops of IBIS… this camera has it all!

A key highlight of the EOS R3 is its 24.1MP stacked sensor, designed for ultra-fast readout speeds that significantly reduce rolling shutter distortion. This makes it ideal for high-speed continuous shooting and smooth video capture.

With 30fps electronic shutter burst shooting, the R3 delivers exceptional speed for capturing fast-moving subjects. It also supports 6K 60p RAW video and 4K 120p slow motion, making it a powerhouse for both photographers and videographers.

Now, with a $1,000 discount, the Canon EOS R3 is at its lowest price ever - an unbeatable deal for professionals and enthusiasts alike!

