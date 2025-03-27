The Canon R3 has a MASSIVE $1,000 discount in the Amazon Big Spring Sale

By published

$3,999 for Canon EOS R3 - get it while it's at its lowest-ever price!

Canon EOS R3 at Lowest-ever price
(Image credit: Future)

If you're looking for one of the best mirrorless cameras on the market, this deal is too good to ignore.

The Canon EOS R3, a powerhouse designed for professional photographers and videographers, is now available at Amazon with a huge $1,000 discount, bringing the price down to just $3,999.

Canon EOS R3
Canon EOS R3: was $4,999 now $3,999 at Amazon

Save $1,000 at Amazon. With a 24.1MP stacked sensor, it can fire off 30fps bursts, 4K 120p video, and even 6K RAW 12-bit internal recording. Move the focus point by moving your eye, or with the super-fast Smart Controller joystick. Human and animal eye detection, 8 stops of IBIS… this camera has it all!

View Deal

A key highlight of the EOS R3 is its 24.1MP stacked sensor, designed for ultra-fast readout speeds that significantly reduce rolling shutter distortion. This makes it ideal for high-speed continuous shooting and smooth video capture.

With 30fps electronic shutter burst shooting, the R3 delivers exceptional speed for capturing fast-moving subjects. It also supports 6K 60p RAW video and 4K 120p slow motion, making it a powerhouse for both photographers and videographers.

Now, with a $1,000 discount, the Canon EOS R3 is at its lowest price ever - an unbeatable deal for professionals and enthusiasts alike!

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.

He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

