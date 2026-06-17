A new bargain prime for Micro Four Thirds cameras is rumored to be imminent
And it's no stripped-out, manual-only affair, either
SG-Image is rumored to soon be releasing a new lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras: the AF 25mm f/1.8. This lens is already available for Fujifilm X and APS-C Nikon Z and Sony E-mount cameras – it’s the widest and most affordable lens in SG-Image's range of five autofocus mirrorless lenses. At just 31mm long it almost qualifies as a pancake prime, and the lens is refreshingly lightweight at 145 grams, despite having an all-metal barrel. SG-Image claims this "may be the slimmest 25mm f/1.8 lens in the world" - you be the judge of that.
Inside are 7 elements arranged in 5 groups, including 3 high-refractive-index elements to reduce chromatic aberrations. Other specs include a 0.3-meter minimum focussing distance and a 52mm filter thread diameter.
With its focal length equating to around 37.5mm in full-frame terms, the lens is ideal for street photography, while the fast f/1.8 max aperture should also make it very useful in low light. Factor the aperture diaphragm with its fairly generous nine blades and bokeh has the right ingredients for sumptuous smoothness.
Unlike affordable third-party primes of old which would have sacrificed autofocus and electronic contacts to stay in budget, the AF 25mm includes an AF motor, which SG-Image says is fast, accurate and quiet.
Though rumored to be launching on June 15th, the MFT variant of the SG-Image AF 25mm f/1.8 isn't yet showing on the brand's website. Once it does, expect it to cost $125, assuming it's priced in line with the lens's other three mount options. Like those, the MFT version will probably also be available in a choice of black or silver barrel finishes.
Story credit: 43rumors
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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