A new bargain prime for Micro Four Thirds cameras is rumored to be imminent

SG-Image is rumored to soon be releasing a new lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras: the AF 25mm f/1.8. This lens is already available for Fujifilm X and APS-C Nikon Z and Sony E-mount cameras – it’s the widest and most affordable lens in SG-Image's range of five autofocus mirrorless lenses. At just 31mm long it almost qualifies as a pancake prime, and the lens is refreshingly lightweight at 145 grams, despite having an all-metal barrel. SG-Image claims this "may be the slimmest 25mm f/1.8 lens in the world" - you be the judge of that.

(Image credit: SG Image)

Inside are 7 elements arranged in 5 groups, including 3 high-refractive-index elements to reduce chromatic aberrations. Other specs include a 0.3-meter minimum focussing distance and a 52mm filter thread diameter.

(Image credit: SG Image)

With its focal length equating to around 37.5mm in full-frame terms, the lens is ideal for street photography, while the fast f/1.8 max aperture should also make it very useful in low light. Factor the aperture diaphragm with its fairly generous nine blades and bokeh has the right ingredients for sumptuous smoothness.

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(Image credit: SG Image)

Unlike affordable third-party primes of old which would have sacrificed autofocus and electronic contacts to stay in budget, the AF 25mm includes an AF motor, which SG-Image says is fast, accurate and quiet.

(Image credit: SG Image)

Though rumored to be launching on June 15th, the MFT variant of the SG-Image AF 25mm f/1.8 isn't yet showing on the brand's website. Once it does, expect it to cost $125, assuming it's priced in line with the lens's other three mount options. Like those, the MFT version will probably also be available in a choice of black or silver barrel finishes.

Story credit: 43rumors