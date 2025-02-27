If you're new to photography and need a versatile lens for one of the best beginner cameras—or if you’ve invested in a top Nikon camera and want an all-in-one solution for both photos and video—this deal is for you!

Right now, the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR lens is at its lowest-ever price of just $996.95 at Adorama, saving you $300 while giving you an incredibly flexible zoom range for any shooting situation.

The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is a versatile all-in-one lens, perfect for everything from portraits to event photography. It features a fast and precise STM stepping motor for quick, accurate autofocus, ensuring consistently sharp images.

When paired with compatible cameras like the Nikon Z8 or Z7 II, Synchro VR can be activated for up to 5.5 stops of image stabilization.

Weighing just 1.6 pounds, it's lightweight enough for handheld shooting, while its compact design and broad zoom range make it an excellent choice for capturing sports, travel, wildlife, and more.