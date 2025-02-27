The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR lens drops to its lowest-ever price!
Nikon's most versatile zoom hits its lowest-ever price, saving you $300!
If you're new to photography and need a versatile lens for one of the best beginner cameras—or if you’ve invested in a top Nikon camera and want an all-in-one solution for both photos and video—this deal is for you!
Right now, the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR lens is at its lowest-ever price of just $996.95 at Adorama, saving you $300 while giving you an incredibly flexible zoom range for any shooting situation.
SAVE $300 at Adorama. Grab this versatile lens at its lowest-ever price at saving and capturing everything from landscapes to wildlife, all in one lens.
💰 Lowest-ever price
✅ Extremely versatile
❌ "only" an f/4-f/8
💲Price Match:
B&H: $996.95
The Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is a versatile all-in-one lens, perfect for everything from portraits to event photography. It features a fast and precise STM stepping motor for quick, accurate autofocus, ensuring consistently sharp images.
When paired with compatible cameras like the Nikon Z8 or Z7 II, Synchro VR can be activated for up to 5.5 stops of image stabilization.
Weighing just 1.6 pounds, it's lightweight enough for handheld shooting, while its compact design and broad zoom range make it an excellent choice for capturing sports, travel, wildlife, and more.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.