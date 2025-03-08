The Nikon 24-135mm power zoom is so compact it shocked me

When Nikon first announced the Nikkor Z 24-135mm f/4 power zoom, it sounded like an interesting addition to their cine lens lineup. On paper, it promised versatility, smooth power zoom functionality, and optical quality that would appeal to both cinematographers and hybrid shooters.



But what truly struck me was seeing it in person at The Photography & Video Show today. The moment I picked it up, I was genuinely shocked at how compact it was compared to other cine lenses in the same class.

Using my hand for scales: the Nikon 24-135mm f/4 PZ is astonishingly small (Image credit: Future)

The best cine lenses are often large, heavy, and cumbersome. They need to be built with precision, offering consistent focus, minimal breathing, and robust manual control. Traditionally, that has meant lenses that dwarf even the best full-frame mirrorless cameras. Nikon, however, has managed to create a lens that defies my expectations.

The new 24-135mm power zoom is not only manageable in size but also feels incredibly well-balanced on a Z-series body. It doesn’t feel front-heavy, nor does it demand the kind of rigging that many competing cine lenses do.



This level of portability is a game changer, especially for documentary filmmakers, run-and-gun shooters, and solo creators who need high-end image quality without the burden of carrying a bulky setup. The power zoom mechanism is smooth and precise, offering the kind of gradual focal shifts that are essential for professional video work. Yet despite this advanced technology, it remains small enough to be practical for handheld work, gimbal setups, and even drone applications where weight is always a concern.



Size and weight aside, what’s equally impressive is that Nikon didn’t compromise on image quality. The optics are sharp across the zoom range, and it delivers beautiful color rendition with minimal distortion. Some cine zooms with similar focal lengths are twice the size and weight, making the 24-135mm feel like a revelation. The fact that it maintains a T2.9 aperture at the wide end is remarkable, and even though it steps down to T4.0 at 135mm, it’s still bright enough for a wide range of shooting scenarios.

(Image credit: Future)

Ultimately, seeing this lens in person has convinced me that Nikon is taking cinema seriously. The 24-135mm offers an incredible balance of portability, performance, and flexibility—qualities that are often difficult to find in cine lenses. If this is the direction Nikon is heading with its cinema lineup, then the competition has a lot to think about.

The days of cine lenses being massive, unwieldy beasts may finally be coming to an end, and that’s an exciting prospect for filmmakers everywhere.