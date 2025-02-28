The new 7Artisans 120mm T2.9 Macro 2X lens looks like a winner for Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Leica L cameras

One for both cinematographers and photographers – 7Artisans has just announced the 120mm T2.9 Macro 2X lens for full-frame cameras, available in Sony E, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Leica L mounts.

At just $549, this lens looks set to be one of the most affordable and powerful tools for bringing even the most intricate detail to full scale with its 2x magnification. While we have seen plenty of 2x magnification lenses before for photography, this lens adds to the increasing number of macro options for filmmakers with its geared focus design. Although, I think photographers who need an affordable 2x macro lens with a long focal length should still take note.

The headline feature is of course that 1:2 reproduction, which trumps a lot of 1:1 macro lenses on the market with an even greater magnification. A 2x enlargement can capture detail that is nearly invisible to the naked eye from the veins of a leaf to the intricate patterns on an insect’s wing.

At 120mm this is also one of the longest focal length 2x macro lenses out there, allowing you to get in even closer to your subject from further away, perfect for capturing fine detail on insects and other critters that might be easily spooked.

As a cine lens – this is a manual focus-only lens, but it has a 270° focus rotation, which should provide smooth and precise manual focusing. Starting from a relatively wide T2.9 and a 13-blade aperture, 7Artisans has also incorporated a step-less aperture design, ensuring that transitions between apertures aren't noticeable in footage.

Despite the affordable price tag, the 120mm T2.9 Macro 2X has a full metal construction, crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum, while also offering sealing for resistance to dust and splashes. The lens includes an 82mm front filter thread, allowing various industry-standard-sized filters or matte boxes to be attached.

The 120mm T2.9 Macro 2X lens will cost $549 / £529 and is available to order right now.

