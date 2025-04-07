NiSi launches a new series of fast T1.4 primes – here's what we know about the Aureus cine lenses

NiSi has long been a renowned manufacturer of lens filter systems, until in 2023 when it launched its first range of cine lenses called the Athena series. Two years later, and looking to build upon the success of the Athena, NiSi has just announced its second cine lens line – the Aureus series.

Announced just in time for NAB 2025, the NiSi Aureus cine lens series features five prime focal lengths comprised of 18mm, 24mm, 35mm, 50mm, and 85mm, with a further three still in development (29mm, 65mm, and 105mm). Each prime lens boasts a fast aperture of T1.4, a large 46mm image circle, and a unified body across the series, enabling efficient workflow.

The lenses are designed to complement the Athena Series, producing a similar character of optics via their tonal reproduction. The optical quality of the Athena series has been praised by filmmakers and the Aureus looks to continue NiSi's push into serious filmmaking optics; and with the specs on display, it's certainly achieving it.

(Image credit: NiSi)

Developed for full-frame and large-format sensors, the Aureus lenses offer smooth bokeh and exceptional low-light performance due to their T1.4 aperture. An 11-blade diaphragm ensures backgrounds are sufficiently blurred for enhanced subject separation and precise depth control.

NiSi's lenses have been praised for their optical quality, remaining consistently sharp from wide open at T1.4 all the way to T22. NiSi also states, "Ultra-low dispersion elements minimize chromatic aberration, distortion, and color fringing, and advanced coatings reduce flare and ghosting while preserving contrast and neutral color rendition for cleaner images".

Glow in the dark markings on the lens body (Image credit: NiSi)

Great cine lens series need to remain consistent and uniform throughout, both optically and constructionally, and there are a few ways in which the NiSi Aureus lenses do this. Each lens shares a 90mm front diameter with an 86mm filter thread, ensuring interchangeable accessories such as filters and matte boxes.

The lenses weigh an average of 1300g with identical focus and iris ring positions. This enables the users to interchange lenses on gimbals and rigs without the need for recalibration or repositioning. The focus rotation is also consistent throughout the range, offering a large 300º rotation that ensures smooth and precise focus pulls.

Other notable features include built-in rear filter mounts, glow-in-the-dark markings that improve usability in low-light settings, and interchangeable focus scales for feet or meters.

The NiSi Aureus lenses will start to ship in May 2025 and be available in PL mount with flange distances from 16.1mm to 19.8mm. Prices start at $2,299 (approximately £1,800 / AU $3,800) each, except the 18mm, which will be priced at $2,599 (approximately £2,000 / AU $4,300). The set of 5 lenses will also be available for $9,999 (approximately £7,800 / AU $16,500) complete with a custom hard case.

