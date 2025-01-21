NASA astronaut Don Pettit shows us how to change a Nikon Z9 lens in zero gravity aboard the International Space Station

Don Pettit changes his camera lens in zero gravity in the International Space Station

There are a few things to consider when changing a lens, such as having a clean, flat surface so as not to drop it, and minimizing the risk of dust entering the sensor.

But it’s a slightly different situation for astronaut Don Pettit, who recently shared a video to X (formerly Twitter) showing how he changes the lens of his Nikon Z9 in zero gravity aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Pettit is known for his incredible orbital astrophotography, as well as his in-space inventions – including the Zero G Coffee Cup, which received the first ever patent for an object in space.

At 69, Pettit is NASA’s oldest active astronaut and has become a bit of a celebrity in the astrophotography world, after posting his beautiful images online and giving interviews from the ISS .

How to change a camera lens…… pic.twitter.com/JUujYAYSiIJanuary 18, 2025

He recently talked about the importance of astrophotography, and the challenges of taking photos in space, another camera invention, and the most significant image he’s captured.

“Images from space helped tell the story to people on Earth that don't have the opportunity to go into space. When your mission is over its photographs and memories… and the photographs help complete the story of what it means for human beings to expand space and expand into this Frontier.”

One of Pettit’s images that made him a well-known name in the astrophotography world was of star trails, titled Lightning Bugs, taken from his mission to the ISS, Expedition 30 in 2012.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pettit posted the image to Reddit, causing a stir when he commented:

“My name is Donald Pettit, and I am an active NASA astronaut and astrophotographer. New to Reddit, I wanted to share some of my work here, and hope you enjoy!”

Pettit is a veteran of two long-duration stays aboard the ISS, and is currently undertaking his third. On September 11 2024 Pettit flew to space on Soyuz MS-26 commanded by Aleksey Ovchinin, and with Ivan Vagner to join the crew of Expedition 71 and 72 for a 6-month mission.

While you may not be able to reach actual space, why not take a look at our guides to the best cameras for astrophotography, the best Nikon cameras, and the best lenses for astrophotography.