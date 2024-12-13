Leica R-mount is back from the dead thanks to new lenses from Meyer Optik Gorlitz

Today is a day I never thought I would see, the Leica R-Mount which saw the rise of such amazing cameras from the German luxury brand such as the Leica R4 and the amazing Leica R8 and R9 is now back. Discontinued in 2009, the mount has arisen from the ashes like the phoenix thanks to another German lens manufacturer. Meyer Optik Gorlitz has announced that all of its previously released lenses, except for the Biotar 75 II, are now available with a native R-mount…I honestly can't believe I am hearing that right!

Meyer Optik Görlitz Biotar 58 f/1.5 II (Image credit: Meyer Optik Görlitz)

This update caters to the demands of photography enthusiasts using Leica's R-mount system, which, despite being discontinued 15 years ago, continues to enjoy significant popularity and support within the second-hand market - I know as one is currently in my basket on a well-known second-hand website!

Marco Pfeiffer, Managing Director of Meyer Optik Görlitz has this to say about the announcement:



“We have repeatedly received inquiries from people interested in Meyer Optik who requested R-versions of our lenses. This camera system, which is appreciated by many, has a limited range of compatible lenses. Additionally, the design of R-mount cameras often prevents adapting lenses from other systems, such as M42 or C-EF, due to their differing flange focal distances. To address this, we decided to release native R-mount versions of our lenses. We hope this serves as an early Christmas present for R-system users.”



Meyer Optik Görlitz has become known for its commitment to versatility, offering its lenses in up to 12 different mounts. This extensive compatibility ensures photographers across a wide range of systems can enjoy the brand’s renowned optical quality. Unlike many competitors, Meyer Optik Görlitz emphasizes convenience by producing native versions tailored for each mount, eliminating the need for adapters and ensuring optimal performance

(Image credit: Meyer-Optik Gorlitz)

The newly updated R-mount lenses, alongside the rest of Meyer Optik Görlitz’s lineup, can be purchased directly from their website or through select specialty photography retailers, such as B&H.



Orders will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, though the company warns of potential delivery delays during the holiday season.

