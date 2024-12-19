Laowa launches new range of anamorphic cine lenses

Laowa has launched a new range of premium cine lenses. The Nanomorph LF 1.5x Anamorphic Series has been designed for large format and full frame cameras, and is aimed at theatrical and enthusiast filmmakers. Four lenses make up the new range:

Nanomorph 32mm T2.9 1.5X LF Anamorphic

Nanomorph 42mm T2.9 1.5X LF Anamorphic

Nanomorph 55mm T2.9 1.5X LF Anamorphic

Nanomorph 85mm T2.9 1.5X LF Anamorphic

Each lens boasts a 44.71mm-diameter image circle, making them slightly oversized for full-frame cameras. This means the extreme edge of the image circle falls beyond the periphery of a full frame sensor, reducing vignetting and improving corner sharpness. The lens' anamorphic 1.5x squeeze ratio enables a 2.66:1 aspect ratio on a 16:9 sensor after de-squeezing, producing a more pronounced cinematic effect than a conventional 1.33x lens, while being physically smaller than lenses capable of 1.8x or 2x squeeze ratios. Laowa claims its 1.5x squeeze ratio delivers a "smooth, organic waterfall focus roll-off" in out of focus backgrounds, compared to other lenses which may deliver less consistent bokeh between the centre and edge of frame. Nanomorph lenses are also said to benefit from distortion control, reducing edge distortion and thereby making more of the image frame usable for composing subjects.

The Nanomorph LF series has been engineered with controlled focus breathing, ensuring consistent framing even during focus transitions and reducing potential distractions which would be time-consuming to rectify in post production. Laowa also offers a choice of flare coatings - amber, blue, and silver - to suit your film style. There's even a built-in back-focus mechanism in each lens, making focus calibration a breeze.

All four Nanomorph LF have been designed with compactness in mind, so they can be used in a variety of usage scenarios, including handheld rigs, and even drones. The lenses have a common 86.4mm diameter, with length ranging between 113mm and 121mm, depending on focal length. Overall weight is fairly consistent across the range, too, from the 85mm lens that weighs 922g, to the heaviest lens; the 1070g 32mm optic. The default mount option is ARRI PL, but optional bayonets are available to convert the lenses to Canon EF, Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, and L Mount.

Laowa Nanomorph LF lenses are available to pre-order, priced at $1,499 each, or $5,399 for a 4-lens set.

