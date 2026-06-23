I couldn't find any decent Nikon Prime Day Deals, but these Nikon-fit lenses are bargains!
These Viltrox Z-mount lenses were already tempting enough, but on Prime Day, you can save an extra 15% on the low asking price…
I've been scouring Amazon for the best Prime Day deals on the best Nikon cameras and best Nikon lenses, and I'm afraid I've come up empty-handed, on day one at least. But just when I thought all was lost, I came across these cracking deals on Viltrox Nikon-fit lenses for Z-mount cameras.
Viltrox makes some of the best third-party lenses for Nikon cameras, and all at a fraction of the price of official Nikon glassware. And on Prime Day(s), there's a cool 15% off a range of lenses, from fun lens cap pancakes to fully pro fast autofocus glass, making these already attractively priced lenses not-to-be-missed bargains!
Here are some of the highlights, but there are loads more. Click on the alternative lens tabs on the Amazon page to find the perfect Viltrox lens for you.
Designed for Nikon Z-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras, the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7 offers an 85mm equivalent focal length that is ideal for portraiture. A fully autofocus lens, it is equipped with an STM stepper motor and supports eye and face tracking, offering nearly silent, low-distortion performance for photos and vlogging. Its bright f/1.7 aperture is ideal for soft background bokeh and low-light shooting.
The Viltrox 28mm f/4.5 is an ultra-thin, manual focus 'pancake' lens designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Its extremely compact and lightweight design is barely deeper than a lens cap, making it ideal for discreet street photography and everyday shooting. The wide-angle perspective gives shots an edgy quality while retaining a generous depth of field for well-focused shots, even when shooting from the hip.
The Viltrox AF 135mm f/1.8 LAB is a direct competitor to Nikon's own acclaimed Plena medium-telephoto full-frame portrait prime. Featuring a fast f/1.8 aperture and an 11-blade diaphragm, it delivers exceptional sharpness and creamy background bokeh. Driven by a rapid, silent HyperVCM autofocus motor, it includes professional on-lens controls like customizable Fn buttons and weather-sealed construction.
While Viltrox lenses may be cheap to buy when compared to Nikon equivalents, there's nothing cheap about their build quality or spec sheets, with luxuries such as fast apertures and autofocus found throughout the range. You'll find some of these lenses available as Sony-fit too, with the same Prime Day Deal discounts!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
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