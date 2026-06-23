I've been scouring Amazon for the best Prime Day deals on the best Nikon cameras and best Nikon lenses, and I'm afraid I've come up empty-handed, on day one at least. But just when I thought all was lost, I came across these cracking deals on Viltrox Nikon-fit lenses for Z-mount cameras.

Viltrox makes some of the best third-party lenses for Nikon cameras, and all at a fraction of the price of official Nikon glassware. And on Prime Day(s), there's a cool 15% off a range of lenses, from fun lens cap pancakes to fully pro fast autofocus glass, making these already attractively priced lenses not-to-be-missed bargains!

Here are some of the highlights, but there are loads more. Click on the alternative lens tabs on the Amazon page to find the perfect Viltrox lens for you.

Save £26.25 Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7: was £175 now £148.75 at Amazon Designed for Nikon Z-mount APS-C mirrorless cameras, the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7 offers an 85mm equivalent focal length that is ideal for portraiture. A fully autofocus lens, it is equipped with an STM stepper motor and supports eye and face tracking, offering nearly silent, low-distortion performance for photos and vlogging. Its bright f/1.7 aperture is ideal for soft background bokeh and low-light shooting.

Save £13.50 Viltrox 28mm f/4.5 : was £90 now £76.50 at Amazon The Viltrox 28mm f/4.5 is an ultra-thin, manual focus 'pancake' lens designed for full-frame mirrorless cameras. Its extremely compact and lightweight design is barely deeper than a lens cap, making it ideal for discreet street photography and everyday shooting. The wide-angle perspective gives shots an edgy quality while retaining a generous depth of field for well-focused shots, even when shooting from the hip.

While Viltrox lenses may be cheap to buy when compared to Nikon equivalents, there's nothing cheap about their build quality or spec sheets, with luxuries such as fast apertures and autofocus found throughout the range. You'll find some of these lenses available as Sony-fit too, with the same Prime Day Deal discounts!