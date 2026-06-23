This mega-zoom bridge camera can save you money on multiple lenses – and now its price has been slashed for Prime Day

As the name suggests, a bridge camera bridges the gap between simple point-and-shoot compacts and advanced interchangeable-lens models. It offers DSLR-like handling and manual controls, but features a single, non-removable superzoom lens.

These shooters are solid choices for beginner and budget photographers, and one of the newest bridge cameras on the market, and which Amazon has just slashed the price of by 24% is the Panasonic LUMIX FZ80D.

I was surprised to find out that the Lumix FZ80D was only released in 2024, considering bridge cameras have long been seen as a dead camera type. However, Panasonic clearly believed there’s still value in this camera, and I’d have to agree.

The main benefit is, of course, the ridiculous 60x zoom lens that’s packed into a body that’s the same size as a standard DSLR. With a wide-angle view of 20mm and a super telephoto view of 1,200mm, this rig suits all kinds of photography, from landscape and portraiture right through to sports and wildlife.

With an interchangeable-lens camera, you’d need at least three separate lenses to cover all of these bases, which could easily set you back more than $400 each, which is what the Lumix FZ80D is currently on offer for in Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Matthew Richards) (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

For more serious photographers, the attractive price may not be enough. Truth be told, the image quality produced by the FZ80D isn’t on par with what more modern mirrorless APS-C and full-frame cameras boast – after all, this camera does only have an 18MP 1/2.3-inch sensor.

However, you can’t deny that the 20-1,200mm zoom is great bang for your buck, despite it potentially producing grainier images. If you are looking for more than 18MP of resolution, then be sure to check out our guide to the best cheap cameras.

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