This mega-zoom bridge camera can save you money on multiple lenses – and now its price has been slashed for Prime Day
The Panasonic LUMIX FZ80D packs a whopping 60x zoom, enabling wide-angle to extreme telephoto photography, and could be your next do-it-all rig with a single lens
As the name suggests, a bridge camera bridges the gap between simple point-and-shoot compacts and advanced interchangeable-lens models. It offers DSLR-like handling and manual controls, but features a single, non-removable superzoom lens.
These shooters are solid choices for beginner and budget photographers, and one of the newest bridge cameras on the market, and which Amazon has just slashed the price of by 24% is the Panasonic LUMIX FZ80D.
A do-it-all bridge camera with a 60x zoom (20-1,200mm) for all kinds of photography.
I was surprised to find out that the Lumix FZ80D was only released in 2024, considering bridge cameras have long been seen as a dead camera type. However, Panasonic clearly believed there’s still value in this camera, and I’d have to agree.
The main benefit is, of course, the ridiculous 60x zoom lens that’s packed into a body that’s the same size as a standard DSLR. With a wide-angle view of 20mm and a super telephoto view of 1,200mm, this rig suits all kinds of photography, from landscape and portraiture right through to sports and wildlife.
With an interchangeable-lens camera, you’d need at least three separate lenses to cover all of these bases, which could easily set you back more than $400 each, which is what the Lumix FZ80D is currently on offer for in Amazon’s Prime Day deals.
For more serious photographers, the attractive price may not be enough. Truth be told, the image quality produced by the FZ80D isn’t on par with what more modern mirrorless APS-C and full-frame cameras boast – after all, this camera does only have an 18MP 1/2.3-inch sensor.
However, you can’t deny that the 20-1,200mm zoom is great bang for your buck, despite it potentially producing grainier images. If you are looking for more than 18MP of resolution, then be sure to check out our guide to the best cheap cameras.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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