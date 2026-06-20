Photography's gateway drug: Even non-photographers love macro photography

My colleague Mike made a fascinating observation on the latest episode of our podcast.

"People that are not photographers are drawn to macro photography, I always find. If you give someone a camera with a macro lens, who's not necessarily a photographer, I think they'll be well happy going around [taking pictures], trying it out."

Now that he's said it, it seems so obvious. I know so many people who, the odd selfie or cat photo aside, have no interest in taking pictures. But they specifically upgraded to phone because it had a macro mode, or they asked if they could "have a go" with my macro lens to photograph coins or buttons or tiny mushrooms in the forest.

The act, or indeed art, of photography itself doesn't really resonate with them. But being able to see the world differently is something that resonates with everyone. I think it's the same reason that a magnifying glass is such a brilliant gift for kids.

"It's something people kind of do with their phones, a little bit like astrophotography but more accessible," Mike continued. It's a way of partaking in something that you don't see with the human eye. It's a novelty, isn't it.

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"You can kind of go around with a macro lens and look at everything at a macro level, and it kind of seems amazing and interesting."

Chris agreed, adding that macro photography is pretty unique in that it doesn't even require you to leave the house – something that became a pretty big deal a few years ago, during the pandemic.

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"[Even if] you're stuck at home, it's raining, you can't get out or whatever – get a macro lens. Get a bit of broccoli or cauliflower or something out of your fridge, and take close-up pictures of it. It's amazing."

Unlike many genres of photography where a cost is involved – either in terms of investing in lighting and equipment, or simply in travelling to locations or hiring models or other creatives – macro can essentially be enjoyed with no further outlay.

It also complements many other hobbies, creating a bridge between pastimes that enables people to increase their enjoyment of both.

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

"I do like gardens," said Chris. "I don't – as my father said, I'm a plantsman, not a gardener – so I like plants, I don't like the actual gardening bit. I buy lots of plants, but I'm not very good at actually creating the whole garden thing. So I enjoy going to a garden and looking at the different plants and photographing them."

To that point, I think macro is something that many photographers shoot to relax. It's something they can do for themselves, independent of whatever "proper pictures" they take. It's a pastime within a pastime, which can remind us why we fell in love with photography in the first place.

Indeed, when I split up with my ex (who is a photographer), we had to divide up some kit. We both shot on the same system and shared a few lenses – but the only lens she absolutely insisted on keeping was the macro.

Even my wife (who is not a photographer) has expressed an interest in learning photography so she can take macro shots of nature while we're out on walks. So I guess, if you want to Trojan horse your family or friends into taking an interest in photography, put a camera with a macro lens in their hands.

You might just unlock a new photography buddy – or change someone else's life the way photography has changed yours. You can watch the full discussion on macro lenses in our podcast below (I've teed it up to the right timestamp).

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Take a look at the best cameras for macro photography and the best macro lenses, along with the best ring flashes for macro photography.