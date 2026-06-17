What’s the best pro 70-200mm f/2.8 trinity lens? Five top camera brands go head-to-head

Best 70–200mm f/2.8 Lens — Canon | Nikon | Sony | Sigma | Leica - YouTube Watch On

If I were stranded on a desert island with just one lens, I’d want it to be a 70-200mm f/2.8. At the wide end, you've got a versatile short telephoto that can be used for everyday snaps and portraits, while the zoom range provides enough reach for wildlife photography. This class of lens also tends to work very well for close-up work if you don’t need true 1:1 macro.

But if you’re thinking of stepping up to a full-frame camera or even switching systems, who makes the very best 70-200mm? Well, everyone’s favorite Hong Kong-based photography YouTuber Matt Granger has answered that question, pitting pro-grade f/2.8 telephoto zooms from five of the top manufacturers against each other in a real-world head-to-head battle.

I gave the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II a glowing review (Image credit: Future)

During the video, Matt tests the autofocus, build, image stabilization, and image quality of each lens, attached to a high-resolution camera. The Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 70–200mm f/2.8 ASPH is used with the Leica SL3, the Canon RF 70–200mm f/2.8L IS USM Z on the Canon R5 Mark II, the Nikon Z 70–200mm f/2.8 VR S II on the Nikon Z8, the Sigma 70–200mm f/2.8 DG DN OS Sports on the Sigma fp L, and the Sony FE 70–200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II on the Sony A7R V.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Ultimately, Matt concludes that the Nikon, Canon and Sony exist in a class of their own, but there are a few caveats, so to find out his opinion on each lens, make sure you watch the video (above) all the way to the end. If you’re interested in finding out the telephoto lenses that Digital Camera World rates, check out the best telephoto lenses.

You might also like...

Want a lens that's a little shorter? Check out the best standard zooms. If you're after something with more reach, here are the best lenses for bird photography. And to stay up to date, here's the latest camera news.