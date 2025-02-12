Grab the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR at the insane price of just $996.95
Nikon's most versatile lens hits its lowest-ever prices, aving you $300!
If you're new to photography and looking for lenses for one of the best cameras for beginners, or you've bought one of the best Nikon cameras and you're looking for the perfect lens to cover everything you want to take stills and video of, then have I got a deal for you!
Currently, you can pick up the incredible Nikon Z 28mm-400mm f/4-8 VR lens at its LOWEST-EVER price of just $996.95 at Adorama- It also means you get a cool $300 savings for spending your hard-earned cash!
SAVE $300 at Adorama. Grab this versatile lens at its lowest-ever price at saving and capturing everything from landscapes to wildlife, all in one lens.
💰 Lowest-ever price
✅ Extremely versatile
❌ "only" an f/4
💲Price Match:
B&H: $996.95
The versatile Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR is perfect for everything from portraiture to event photography. This all-in-one lens features a fast and accurate STM stepping motor to provide fast, and accurate autofocus, ensuring sharp images every time.
When used with a compatible camera, such as the Nikon Z8, or Nikon Z7 II you can activate Synchro VR for up to 5.5 stops of image stabilization. Weighing just 1.6 pounds, it's lightweight enough for easy handheld shooting, and its compact design and broad zoom range make it an ideal companion for capturing a wide array of subjects, including sports, travel, and wildlife.
