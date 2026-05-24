Few cultural icons ever reach the heady heights of Marilyn Monroe. The illustrious actor transcended her roles in blockbuster movies such as Some Like It Hot and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes to become one of the most recognizable faces of the 20th century.

Some 63 years after her tragic death, the model turned superstar remains firmly rooted in the public consciousness.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe’s birth and, in celebration, ACC Art Books has published Marilyn Monroe 100: The Official Centenary Book, the only official publication celebrating and commemorating this momentous milestone. Here's what you'll find inside this 348-page tome…

Image 1 of 3 A promotional shot of Marilyn Monroe as Lorelei Lee in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953), taken by John Florea. (Image credit: © Melanie Martinez Florea Trustee for John Florea Estate) Portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe with a bird on her hand. (Image credit: Cecil Beaton, Cecil Beaton Archive © Condé Nast) Marilyn Monroe reading Ulysses by James Joyce, Mt. Sinai, New York, 1952. (Image credit: © Eve Arnold Estate)

The oversized, hardback book is published in association with the Marilyn Monroe Estate and delivers a specially curated selection of photographs.

From the genesis of her career as model, Norma Jeane, through to her movie career as Marilyn Monroe, where she was photographed by some of the world’s most famous photographers such as Eve Arnold, Richard Avedon and Henri Cartier-Bresson, including that photograph of the white dress by Sam Shaw from The Seven Year Itch.

Image 1 of 3 Marilyn Monroe’s final photoshoot, published in Life on 3 August 1962, the eve of her death. (Image credit: © 1962 MM LLC (Photos by Allan Grant)) Marilyn Monroe in Roxbury, Connecticut, 1957, by Sam Shaw. (Image credit: © Shaw Family Archives Ltd) One of Joseph Jasgur’s shots of a young Norma Jeane for her first modelling portfolio, 1946. (Image credit: Photo by Joseph Jasgur © The Estate of Marilyn Monroe LLC)

Readers are then taken right up until the final months of Marilyn's life, when she sat for Bert Stern during the famous ‘Last Sitting’ sessions and Allan Grant’s Life magazine photoshoot at the star’s Brentwood residence, which were originally published just days before her untimely death in August 1962.

The incredible photographs are also accompanied by quotes from Marilyn herself, along with informative copy providing further insight into her life.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marilyn Monroe 100: The Official Centenary Book is an oversized hardback (Image credit: ACC Art Books Ltd )

This premium book is 330 x 270mm, 348 pages, and contains 116 color and 158 black-and-white illustrations / photographs. It retails for £75 / $95 at Amazon.

The release is timely, coinciding with major photography exhibitions in both Los Angeles’ Academy Awards Museum and London’s National Portrait Gallery.

‘Marilyn Monroe: Hollywood Icon’ runs from May 31, 2026, to February 28, 2027, and ‘Marilyn Monroe: A Portrait’ runs from June 04 to September 06, respectively.

You might also like...

Admiring the work of other photographers is a fantastic way to broaden your photography horizons and inspire your own work. Take a look at the best photo books, and for some great personal recommendations, check out Vivian Maier: Street Photographer and Marvin E. Newman. Photographs 1949–1983.