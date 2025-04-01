Canon is working on an f/0.7 lens that would break the speed limit

Canon's recent patents for a 24mm f/0.7 and 32mm f/0.75 lens are making waves, and it's easy to see why. The faster the lens, the better – especially when shooting in low light, capturing fast-moving subjects, or getting that nice dreamy bokeh effect.

What is 'lens speed'? If you're wondering what is a fast lens, read why they are such a key aspect to consider when it comes to creating high-quality imagery.

The recent patents unveiled by Canon, as reported by Canon Addict, are creating quite a buzz. These patents not only give us an exciting glimpse into Canon's innovative lens design process but also have the potential to set new standards in lens history.

While fast optics like f/0.95 lenses aren’t exactly rare on the market—and we’ve certainly seen a few (including the Zhongyi Mitakon Speedmaster 50mm f/0.95, or Nikon Nikkor Z 58mm f/0.95 Noct)— Canon's patent for a 24mm f/0.7 optical system specifically grabs my attention.

Canon lens patent drawing for the 24mm f/0.7 optical formulas, focal length: 24.00, f-number: 0.70, half angle of view: 42.04, total length: 85.00, back focus: 5.00 (source: Japan Patent Office (Image credit: Japan Patent Office)

Canon has dabbled in fast lenses before, with its fastest being the Canon 50mm f/0.95. Now, if Canon pulls off this 24mm f/0.7 or 32mm f/0.75, it could really shake things up. We're talking about some serious speed that can outpace the competition.

The 24mm would match some of the fastest lenses in photography history, like the Carl Zeiss Planar 50mm f/0.7 designed for the NASA Apollo lunar program. There's also the legendary Carl Zeiss Super-Q-Gigantar 40mm f/0.33, but that was more of a publicity stunt and didn't actually work.

According to the patents, Canon is looking at using transmissive surfaces and reflective surfaces on one optic, and polarizing elements and half mirrors on the other to achieve those ridiculous apertures.

Canon lens patent drawing for the 32mm f/0.75 optical formulas, focal length: 32.00, f-number: 0.75, half angle of view: 24.37, image height: 14.50, back focus: 0.10 (source: Japan Patent Office (Image credit: Japan Patent Office)

While the patents show that Canon sees something worthwhile in this technology, investing plenty of time, money and research, the big question is whether these lenses will actually make it past the patent stage.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, the idea of shooting with such fast optics would grab the attention of many, perhaps making them buy not just the lens but maybe even switch to a whole new camera system. After all, a lens can affect image quality even more than the camera body itself!

You might also like…

Check out our camera rumors hub for the latest speculation about what might be coming next. Or for Canon's current line-up, check out our guides to the best Canon cameras and the best Canon RF lenses. If you are interested in fast glass, here's a look at the fastest lenses for your camera.