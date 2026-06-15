7artisans is about to introduce its first-ever autofocus lenses for Nikon Z mirrorless cameras and they are super-lightweight
25mm, 35mm and 50mm f/1.8 Lite primes are set to be officially launched tomorrow for Nikon APS-C users
Chinese lens manufacturer has just posted that it is launching three autofocus lenses for Nikon APS-C mirrorless cameras tomorrow, June 16.
The 7artisans 25mm f/1.8, 35mm f/1.8 and 50mm f/1.8 are already available for Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts - but now will go on sale for use on models such as the Nikon Z50 II and the Z fc.
The trio of lenses is designed to be ultra-lightweight - hitting the scales at around 180g ( 6.35 ounces) each. When the crop factor is taken into account, the lenses with provide equivalent focal lengths of 37.5mm, 52.5mm and 75mm.
The prices of the new Nikon AF versions will be officially announced tomorrow, but for the existing mounts, the individual lenses cost $125 a piece - or you can buy all three in a set for $359.
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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