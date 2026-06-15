7artisans is about to introduce its first-ever autofocus lenses for Nikon Z mirrorless cameras and they are super-lightweight

Chinese lens manufacturer has just posted that it is launching three autofocus lenses for Nikon APS-C mirrorless cameras tomorrow, June 16.

The 7artisans 25mm f/1.8, 35mm f/1.8 and 50mm f/1.8 are already available for Sony E and Fujifilm X mounts - but now will go on sale for use on models such as the Nikon Z50 II and the Z fc.

The trio of lenses is designed to be ultra-lightweight - hitting the scales at around 180g ( 6.35 ounces) each. When the crop factor is taken into account, the lenses with provide equivalent focal lengths of 37.5mm, 52.5mm and 75mm.

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The prices of the new Nikon AF versions will be officially announced tomorrow, but for the existing mounts, the individual lenses cost $125 a piece - or you can buy all three in a set for $359.

(Image credit: 7artisans)