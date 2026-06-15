Voigtlander releases deliberately imperfect Nokton prime lens for Canon RF and Nikon Z mirrorless cameras
Voigtlander Nokton Classic 35mm F1.4 brings retro lens aesthetic to modern full-frame cameras
Voigtlander is bringing out one of its legendary Nokton fast prime lenses in both Canon RF and Nikon Z fits. The new full-frame mirrorless lenses promise a retro-looking wide-angle lens with a fast maximum aperture that providing a classic lens that uses modern optical technology.
The Voigtlander NOKTON Classic 35mm F1.4 will, however, remain traditional in that it will not offer autofocus or image stabilization as part of the design.
Unlike modern performance-oriented lenses, these wide-angle primes "intentionally retains aberrations to pursue the lens's unique character and the beauty of its rendering".
The 35mm f/1.4 uses eight elements in six group, with a Gauss type construction forming a symmetrical shape around the aperture, aiming to reproduce the unique rendering of classic lenses.
Nokton lenses were originally introduced in the 1950s primarily for use in lowlight, but in the digital era they are sort after for their smooth, gente bokeh, and soft rendering when used at maximum aperture.
The lens offers a minimum focusing distance of 0.26m, and uses ten aperture blades.
The Nikon and Canon options use different designs for the focusing ring of the lens, to give the distinct looks in keeping with each brand's own heritage. The Canon RF version weighs 260g, while the Nikon Z opton weighs 250g.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Both versions are set to go on sale in July, with at a price of 90,000 yen (equivalent to around $562 / £420).
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.