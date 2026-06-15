Voigtlander releases deliberately imperfect Nokton prime lens for Canon RF and Nikon Z mirrorless cameras

Voigtlander is bringing out one of its legendary Nokton fast prime lenses in both Canon RF and Nikon Z fits. The new full-frame mirrorless lenses promise a retro-looking wide-angle lens with a fast maximum aperture that providing a classic lens that uses modern optical technology.

The Voigtlander NOKTON Classic 35mm F1.4 will, however, remain traditional in that it will not offer autofocus or image stabilization as part of the design.

Unlike modern performance-oriented lenses, these wide-angle primes "intentionally retains aberrations to pursue the lens's unique character and the beauty of its rendering".

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The 35mm f/1.4 uses eight elements in six group, with a Gauss type construction forming a symmetrical shape around the aperture, aiming to reproduce the unique rendering of classic lenses.

Nokton lenses were originally introduced in the 1950s primarily for use in lowlight, but in the digital era they are sort after for their smooth, gente bokeh, and soft rendering when used at maximum aperture.

Nokton Classic 35mm F1.4 for Z mount Image credit: Cosina Nokton Classic 35mm F1.4 for RF mount Image credit: Cosina

The lens offers a minimum focusing distance of 0.26m, and uses ten aperture blades.

The Nikon and Canon options use different designs for the focusing ring of the lens, to give the distinct looks in keeping with each brand's own heritage. The Canon RF version weighs 260g, while the Nikon Z opton weighs 250g.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both versions are set to go on sale in July, with at a price of 90,000 yen (equivalent to around $562 / £420).