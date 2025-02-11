Leica takes to the slopes with the Leica Sofort 2 Burton Edition camera

For over a century, Leica has been shaping the world of photography with groundbreaking innovations. Leica shares this spirit with Burton Snowboards. Jake Burton Carpenter, a pioneer of modern snowboarding and founder of Burton Snowboards, dedicated his life to transforming the sport from a backyard hobby into a global phenomenon. He documented his journey and inspirations with his trusted Leica camera, capturing moments with friends and family and pinning them to a corkboard in his kitchen.

To honor his legacy, Leica has collaborated with Burton Snowboards to create the Leica Sofort 2 Burton Edition.

(Image credit: Leica)

This special edition of the Leica Sofort 2 features the exclusive "Jake Blue" design, distinguished by a bold pattern and the Burton logo on the top cover. It also comes with a stylish and functional Burton camera bag.

As a modern instant camera, it seamlessly blends digital convenience with the charm of tangible prints, allowing users to select and print their favorite shots instantly. With integration into the Leica FOTOS App, images taken on a smartphone or another Leica camera can also be printed with ease.

(Image credit: Leica)

Designed for creative expression, the Leica Sofort2 offers versatile shooting modes—including selfie, landscape, and macro—along with ten lens and film effects to enhance every shot. Its minimalist design and intuitive functionality make it the perfect companion for capturing life's adventures.

The Leica Sofort 2 Burton Edition is available globally at Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and authorized dealers.

The recommended retail price is $599 / £530.