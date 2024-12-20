Godox V100 sets a new benchmark for on-camera flash power

Godox has just announced the release of the newest addition to its on-camera flash lineup, the Godox V100 – and it's setting new standards!

Sitting just below the Godox AD200 Pro II in terms of power and functionality, the V100 is aimed at photographers who need an advanced yet compact on-camera flash – set to become a wedding photographer's best friend! With an impressive 100Ws maximum output (in manual mode), this flash sets a new standard in its category, offering enhanced creative possibilities for photography enthusiasts and professionals alike.

The Godox V100 delivers up to 100Ws of power, not often measured in Ws it marks a significant leap for an on-camera flash. This high output, combined with adjustable power levels ranging from 1/1 to 1/256, ensures versatility for various lighting needs. Whether you're adding subtle fill light or creating a bold, dramatic scene, the V100 can adapt with a level of control that enables photographers to push the boundaries of their creativity, making it suitable for everything from portraits to event photography.

(Image credit: Godox)

A standout feature of the V100 is its 2.3-inch full-color touchscreen. The high-sensitivity display offers a smooth and responsive interface, making it easier to adjust power settings, activate high-speed sync, switch between TTL and manual modes, and pair devices. The intuitive menu design streamlines the user experience, enabling photographers to focus more on their craft and less on navigating complex settings. This is key as on-camera flash shooters are typically working in a faster-paced environment.

For photographers who demand precision and speed, the V100 is a perfect companion as it is compatible with the latest mirrorless cameras such as those with global shutters, like the Sony A9 III. It supports shutter speeds up to an incredible 1/80,000 seconds and coupled with TTL functionality, the V100 excels in high-speed continuous shooting, making it an ideal choice for sports, wildlife, and outdoor photography in bright light conditions.

The V100’s advanced cooling system ensures it can deliver between 70 to 100 consecutive flashes at full 100Ws power without overheating. This rugged performance provides efficiency and confidence, especially during extended shoots or demanding environments.

(Image credit: Godox)

Continuing the innovative design of the Godox V1 Pro, the V100 also features the highly praised detachable sub-flash (SU-1). This addition allows for dual-light setups using a single device, offering creative lighting solutions particularly well-suited for portrait and product photography.

The Godox V100 will be available for Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, and Olympus camera systems. Priced at $349 (UK and Australian pricing to be confirmed), the flash is expected to launch soon, although an exact release date has not yet been announced.

As someone who appreciates Godox products for their affordability and reliability, I’m excited to see the V100 expand its lineup. Godox has consistently provided excellent entry points for photographers exploring off-camera flash, and the V100 continues this tradition with its blend of power, features, and price point. It’s a compelling choice for those looking to elevate their photography without breaking the bank.

