One-of-a-kind Leica IIIg sells for US$3.8 million at first ever camera auction held on Chinese soil

By
published

The unique camera sold for 45 times its expected value at the OstLicht Camera Auction in Shanghai, China

The one of a kind Leica IIIg
The one of a kind Leica IIIg (Image credit: OstLicht Auction)

A one-of-a-kind Leica camera has sold for 45 times its estimated value at the first camera auction ever to be held on Chinese soil.

The unique Leica IIIg is covered in olive green vulcanite, features a chrome Elmar 50/2.8 lens, and was made in 1960 as a prototype for a range of cameras designed for the West German Army, the Bundeswehr.

