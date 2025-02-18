Did you know Peter Lindbergh became a fashion photography icon using Nikon DSLR cameras?

Peter Lindbergh’s images weren’t just about fashion, they were about people, emotion, and storytelling. He had a way of stripping everything back, removing the excess, and finding the soul of his subject. His black-and-white portraits feel timeless, and as powerful today as when they were first made.

What’s truly inspiring is that he created some of his most iconic work using Nikon DSLRs, cameras that many photographers still resonate with today.

Lindbergh has had a long history with Nikon. Before the digital age, Lindbergh used Nikon SLR film cameras, particularly the Nikon F3 and Nikon F4, to craft his signature cinematic style. The Nikon F3, with its rugged build and manual focus precision, was a favorite among professionals for its reliability and excellent metering. As autofocus technology improved, Lindbergh embraced the Nikon F4, one of the first professional cameras to feature fast and accurate AF. These cameras enabled him to capture raw, emotional, and timeless images that redefined the fashion world.

Love letters to women - Peter Lindbergh, Minimalism & Fashion photography - Nikon D810 - YouTube Watch On

Above: A video of Peter Lindbergh using the Nikon D810 by Nikon Europe

The jump to digital was seamless and Lindbergh was able to translate his signature style embracing the imperfections in digital much like the characteristics of film. Lindbergh’s camera of choice for much of his later work was the Nikon D810, a full-frame DSLR that features a 24.3MP sensor, low-light capabilities, and Nikon's famed dynamic range. While the specs of the D810 might sound pale in comparison to today’s cutting-edge mirrorless cameras, it still captured some of the most iconic and timeless images in fashion photography that featured on the covers of Vogue and beyond.

The D810 enabled Lindbergh to create detailed yet intimate portraits of the world’s most famous faces. Whether capturing supermodels like Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell or actors and musicians, it delivered the reliability, intimacy, and connection he needed with his subjects.

The above video, Love Letters to Women - Peter Lindbergh, Minimalism & Fashion Photography - Nikon D810, is a favorite of mine and can be found on the official Nikon Europe YouTube channel. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at Peter Lindbergh in action with the Nikon D810 along with his personal insights. Not only does the video provide a glimpse at Lindbergh's approach, but showcases his connection with the subject, and the versatility of the then-flagship Nikon DSLR and how it works for him.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A still from the YouTube video Love letters to women - Peter Lindbergh, Minimalism & Fashion photography - Nikon D810. (Image credit: Nikon / Peter Lindbergh)

His lens choice was just as deliberate. Lindbergh often favored telephoto zoom lenses, particularly the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8, which gave him the ability to photograph from a distance, giving his subjects space, while still preserving that signature rawness. The longer focal lengths also created a compressed, cinematic look that made his subjects appear larger than life yet grounded in raw emotion.

Even in today’s mirrorless-dominated world, Lindbergh’s work is proof that great images aren’t about the latest technology. The Nikon D810 may not stack up on paper to the specs of today’s high-end mirrorless systems, but it is still capable of stunning, timeless images, and it’s a camera many photographers, including myself, have used with great success.

For those who still shoot with DSLRs, it’s amazing to know that one of the greatest fashion photographers of all time used the same camera. His legacy reminds us that the magic isn’t in the gear, it’s in the connection between the photographer and the subject.

you might also like

Check out our guides to the best Nikon cameras and the best DSLR cameras. You might also like my recent article: Did you know that one of Japan's greatest photographers built his career using Nikon Coolpix compact cameras?