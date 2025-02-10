Did you know that one of Japan's greatest photographers built his career using Nikon Coolpix compact cameras?

Daido Moriyama, one of Japan’s most celebrated photographers, has built a career on raw, unfiltered images that capture the energy of the street. His high-contrast, grainy aesthetic has influenced generations of photographers, solidifying his place in the history of the medium.

Yet, despite his status, he has never been one to chase after the latest or most high-end equipment. Instead, he has consistently used compact point-and-shoot cameras, including the Nikon Coolpix – a camera series many consider entry-level rather than professional. He has also been known to use compact Ricoh cameras throughout his career and is believed to shoot with a modern Ricoh GR even today.

As a Moriyama fan, I was aware that he shot on compacts however, I discovered his use of the Nikon Coolpix series while writing about the upcoming exhibition Daido Moriyama: Encounters, and digging into the EXIF data of his images. Models of Coolpix included the S9500, S9100, and S7000. It was a revelation that challenges the conventional wisdom that great photography requires expensive, high-spec gear.

Moriyama’s choice speaks to a deeper philosophy; that vision and intent matter far more than the camera in hand. His work is a testament to the idea that photography is about instinct and personal vision, rather than technical perfection.

Daido Moriyama. Untitled from ‘Record No.22’, 2012. Shot with a Nikon Coolpix S9100. (Image credit: Daido Moriyama / Courtesy of the Daido Moriyama Photo Foundation and The Photographers’ Gallery)

Moriyama’s preference for compact cameras wasn’t by happenstance. His work is driven by spontaneity, capturing passing moments in the streets of Tokyo and beyond. A lightweight, unobtrusive camera enables him to shoot quickly and move more fluidly, mirroring the fast-paced energy of urban life. His approach, influenced by the Provoke movement of the late 1960s, embraced imperfection, blur, grain, and out-of-focus weren’t flaws, but essential components of his visual language (Are, Bure, Boke).

By using Nikon and Ricoh compact cameras, Moriyama reinforced the idea that a camera is merely a tool, it’s instead the photographer’s vision that brings an image to life. The belief that 'pro' gear is necessary for 'pro' work is a modern marketing strategy and one that Moriyama's career contradicts.

Daido Moriyama. Untitled from ‘K’, 2012. Shot with a Nikon Coolpix S7000. (Image credit: Daido Moriyama / Courtesy of the Daido Moriyama Photo Foundation and The Photographers’ Gallery)

This discussion becomes even more relevant with the opening of Daido Moriyama: Encounters, an intimate selling exhibition running from February 7 to April 13, 2025, at The Photographers’ Gallery in London. While researching this exhibition, I discovered that many of Moriyama’s images had been captured on Coolpix compact digital cameras – something that further reinforces the significance of his approach.

Following the success of Daido Moriyama: A Retrospective, which showcased over 200 works, Encounters shifts focus to the quieter, more meditative aspects of his practice. The exhibition explores his ability to find meditations in the mundane, capturing overlooked details, quiet corners, and fleeting interactions. The works further emphasize the idea that powerful photography is about observation and storytelling, not megapixels and sensor size.

In addition to being a rare chance to acquire Moriyama’s work, the exhibition provides a new perspective on his artistic philosophy. Seeing his prints, many if not all images taken with so-called 'non-professional' cameras, highlights the importance of intent over technology.

Daido Moriyama. Untitled from ‘Record No.35’, 2017 . Shot with a Nikon Coolpix S7000. (Image credit: Daido Moriyama / Courtesy of the Daido Moriyama Photo Foundation and The Photographers’ Gallery)

For photographers today, this serves as both inspiration and a challenge. Rather than getting caught up in the latest gear, the real focus should be on developing a unique way of seeing. Moriyama’s work demonstrates that it’s not about what you shoot with, it’s about what you see and how you interpret it.

As Daido Moriyama: Encounters opens in London, it offers a fresh opportunity to reflect on his photography philosophy. The exhibition runs until April 13 in the Print Sales Gallery at The Photographers' Gallery, 16-18 Ramillies Street, London W1F 7LW.

