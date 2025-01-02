And the best-selling camera of 2024 was…

Map Camera, one of the largest Japanese camera stores, has collated its top 10 best-selling cameras of 2024, based on its sales data, and the results aren't what I was expecting.

Because its best-selling camera of the past year wasn't a Sony, Canon or even a Nikon, but a Fujifilm. The top camera of 2024 was, in fact, the Fujifilm X100VI. And what's more, Fujifilm took the second spot too, with the Fujifilm X-T50.

So without further ado, here is Map Camera's top 10 best-selling cameras of 2024.

Fujifilm X100VI Fujifilm X-T50 Sony A7C II Nikon Zf Fujifilm X-T5 Nikon Z6 III Sony A7 IV Canon R6 II Canon R5 II Nikon Z8

It's worth bearing in mind that while Map Camera is one of Japan's largest specialist camera retailers, it operates a single store (albeit over five floors) based in the trendy Shinjuku district of Tokyo that is popular with a younger crowd, so may not be representative of the overall Japanese market.

Map Camera's top 10 lenses were a little less surprising, with zooms from all manufacturers making the vast majority of the top 10, headed by the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S, while the Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 III superzoom, available in Sony E-mount, took the second spot. The only non-zoom lens was a cheap-and-cheerful nifty fifty, the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM, which came in ninth.

Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD G2 Fujifilm XC16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OIS II Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR Canon RF 100-400mm F5.6-8 IS USM Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II

