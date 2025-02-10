Is it a dashcam, a cute robot or a PTZ camera? The Omni 4K is unusual to say the least

Announced today, the new 360-degree 4K Omni dash cam is named after its ability to rotate, offering an all-round view. It is powered by a built-in motor that enables the camera to rotate horizontally with no blind spots, and it can assemble time lapses.

This is a new, second, higher-end edition. Perhaps the first was something of a proof of concept, allowing for parking surveillance as well as dash-cam features, but now the specs have been boosted across the board. This is now a premium device with 4K camera and this time clearly making a play for best dash cam.

(Image credit: 70 Omni)

Building on the success of the previous model, the Dash Cam Omni (or X200 in some markets), this new model (the X800) doesn't just bring its signature '4K' resolution – though the arrival of a system that records 4K60 using Sony Starvis 2 tech (the IMX678 sensor) is not to be sniffed at.

It should be noted that is the main camera only though – there is a 1080P HDR camera in the separate rear unit, and the system drops to 30fps if it is also recording a second camera to the (up to) 512GB storage. Still, that's dual-channel HDR.

Significantly for a device expected to be left in unattended vehicles, there is what 70mai call an "industry-first", their 'Lumi Vision' tech which uses longer exposures and a doubling of ISO. Even in driving conditions the 'Night Owl Vision' helps pick out license plates.

With this new release, there are a number of AI features highlighted too, under the heading "AI Motion Detection 2.0" – most interestingly the system can use AI to smooth any judder from the motor which rotates the camera, and to ensure any suspicious or fast-moving objectives are kept in focus.

Another nice feature (especially if you like the best action cameras) is the Road Story Filter, which can add GPS data visualisations and other info from the camera's AI onto video as it exports.

The camera also offers 4G and collision detection, including in parking mode, so a 30-second video is recorded giving insight into anyone who bumps your fender in the parking lot – whether they hit and run or not! Using the 4G, you can get live alerts, as you might from a home security camera and even stream the live video.

Another impressive feature is real-time car battery voltage monitoring. Since the camera has features like a buffer that records the 10 seconds before any bump, and the 20 after, it's useful to get app-based warnings if your car battery is not delivering (the sign of more serious issues).

The device will be available from 10 Mar 2025 for 279.99 / £268, or $406/£389 with the 4K Omni with rear cam, 256GB memory card and hard wiring kit. Until then, the X200 model – the first 360-degree dash cam – seems to have been discounted by some retailers.

