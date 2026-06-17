This analog, cheap compact camera isn’t perfect, but that’s actually the point. Meet the Fisheye No. 2 La Mer

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that early digicams and dedicated compact cameras are resurging in trends at the same time that computers can “create” AI images. Experimental film giant Lomography has a new option for photographers trading modern tech for analog: The Fisheye No. 2 35mm Camera La Mer.

The Fisheye No. 2 takes circular photos, thanks to its built-in 10mm 170-degree view fisheye lens. That allows creators to fit more of the scene into the photo, or use the unusual distortion as a creative effect.

(Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography says that the Fisheye No. 2 La Mer is designed for experimental photography, embracing the exaggerated perspective of a fisheye and mixing it with film imperfections like grain, unusual color mixes, and light leaks. And yes, the camera is also capable of snapping multiple exposures.

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The Fisheye No. 2 has a fixed f/8 aperture and only two choices for shutter speed: 1/100 or bulb. A built-in flash allows those settings to keep shooting indoors and at night.

(Image credit: Lomography)

As a 35mm camera, the Fisheye No. 2 takes a readily available film format, opening up more flexibility and experimentation based on what film is inside.

Those features are wrapped up in a compact camera – although the bulbous lens on the front adds to the size and gives the camera a rather unusual appearance. The camera uses a detachable viewfinder that slides into the hot shoe slot.

(Image credit: Lomography)

Lomography’s Fisheye No. 2 camera has actually been around since 2009 in multiple different colors and special editions, but the June 2026 refresh brings a seashore-inspired makeover to the analog compact camera. The new version of the camera features a pastel periwinkle body and a soft yellow color to the viewfinder.

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Like the existing colorways, the experimental camera isn’t made to take a major hit on the budget (at least not on the camera itself). It retails for $69 / £69 / CA$89 / AU$109. The camera is available from Lomography and needs to be purchased along with 35mm film.

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