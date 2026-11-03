Ever since Canva rocked the photo-editing software industry by relaunching Affinity Photo as the free-to-use Affinity, back in October 2025, I’ve been waiting for an inevitable iPadOS relaunch. Well, Affinity for iPad is finally here. And yes, it’s free.

The application follows the desktop version in combining vector graphics, illustration, page layout and photo editing as an all-in-one package. Photo edits, sketches and vectors all use the same .af file type, so you can dip in and out of different disciplines without having to constantly export or convert files.

According to Canva, it has been developed “specifically for the touch-first interface and unique capabilities of iPad and Apple Pencil”. And indeed, it’s interesting to hear how Canva has integrated Apple Pencil functionality – even for photographers.

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AI tools are available for those with a premium Canva account (Image credit: Canva / Affinity)

For example, in the Pixel Studio (the photography bit) you can sketch over an image to plan edits, or use the Apple Pencil’s increased precision to outline masks via the Mask Tool. This is a fully fledged RAW image processor, so it can also accommodate standard retouching and compositing workflows to boot.

Another component showcasing the Apple Pencil’s potential is the introduction of a new feature called Sketch Studio, which is specifically designed for freehand drawing and, on first impressions, reminds me of Procreate. This tab is made to be used with an Apple Pencil, reacting to tilt and pressure, and featuring a library of brushes that can be customized to suit your needs.

Those who require additional creative functionality can also make use of the Vector and Layout Studios. The former allows you to build clean-looking vector graphics, while the latter is designed to produce a variety of documents, including bespoke photo books.

Image 1 of 3 Sketch Studio is an all-new feature for Affinity for iPad (Image credit: Canva / Affinity) The software isn't just about sketching and photos; you can also create vector graphics (Image credit: Canva / Affinity) And produce layouts for documents, including photo books (Image credit: Canva / Affinity) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

It wouldn’t be a new software release without some mention of AI, and for the first time on iPad, Affinity now grants access to AI-infused tools. Specific to photographers are motion blur reduction and noise reduction, while Decompose Layer is said to split flat images into layers.

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According to Affinity Head of Product Design Neil Ladkin: “Affinity for iPad delivers the full power of Affinity, together with the versatility and portability of iPad”. Affinity for iPad essentially follows the same free-to-use model as the desktop software in that its core functionality is absolutely free. However, to access Canva’s AI tools, you’ll need a premium account.

There’s currently no word on whether or not there will be an iPhone or Android release, but it’s worth noting that Affinity Photo 2 was only available on iPad, so it’s not surprising that Canva has followed suit.

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