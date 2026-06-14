People on the internet are dumb: This camera is great

I know I'm a person on the internet. But even so, sometimes you really shouldn't listen to people on the internet. Case in point, the Panasonic Lumix L10. Brilliant camera. Looks cool, does cool things, takes cool pictures. But some people are completely dismissing it for one simple reason: it isn't something it was never supposed to be.

Now, let me preface this by saying that I think compact cameras should actually be compact. I know it's an industry synonym for 'fixed-lens camera', rather than being prescriptive of the product size, but still – I miss the days when compacts were small.

So yes, I 100% agree that Panasonic knocked it out of the park with the Lumix LX100 II as a pocketable compact camera. And I would certainly like the L10 more if it was a comparable size. But you know what? I would also like the Hasselblad X2D II more if it was that size… but that's not what that camera is. And it's not what the L10 is, either.

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And yet, most of the online dialog regarding the Lumix L10 is that it isn't the same size as the Lumix LX100 II. And there's a good reason for that: this camera is called the L10, not the LX100 III.

You know what else it's bigger than? The OM System Tough TG-7. The GoPro Mission 1 Pro. The Instax Pal. And there's a good reason for that, too: this camera isn't any of those cameras. So why is that the sum-total of some people's analysis of the L10?

People are citing the fact that it's comparable in size to the Lumix S9 as a negative. But every S9 owner will tell you the same thing: we desperately wish that it had an EVF, a hot shoe and a zoom lens that didn't make it immediately massive. Oh, and that it didn't feel so cheap.

Yes, the Lumix L10 is the same size as the Lumix S9 and much bigger than the Lumix LX100. So what? (Image credit: James Artaius)

The L10 has all these things – and more! So the comparisons to the S9 actually work in the L10's favor, because it's a brilliant camera. Its autofocus is brilliant, the photos are stunning and the video capabilities are pretty outstanding.

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Yes, given that it is slightly bigger, I wish it had IBIS – and I would actually prefer that space was used for IBIS over heat dissipation for the 5.6K video. So if anything, my complaint would be that I wish the L10 was even more of a photography camera – because I really don't think anybody is buying it for video high-end video.

But saying that it isn't as small as an LX100 II? No, that's not the big deal here – and the internet needs to stop flogging that particular dead horse. Because we need to start evaluating cameras for what they are, not for what they aren't.

Now, if the LX100 III is the same size as the S9, then we can definitely have that conversation!

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Check out our full Panasonic Lumix L10 review for everything you need to know about the camera – along with our Panasonic Lumix LX100 II review if you want a capable compact camera that's truly compact!