I'd choose the Fujifilm X-M5 over the X100VI – here's why!

Fujifilm X-M5 over the X100VI? You'd better believe it!

Taking the Fujifilm X-M5 over the X100VI might sound strange, but hear me out. Sure, the Fujifilm X100VI has taken the photography world by storm, and for good reason. It carries the charm and nostalgia of a fixed-lens rangefinder-style camera, coupled with Fujifilm’s latest sensor and film simulations.

I completely understand the appeal – after all, I own an X100F myself – and the simplicity of a fixed 35mm equivalent lens is liberating in many ways. But after handling the Fujifilm X-M5 for the first time at the Fujifilm House of Photography last week, I found myself asking: isn’t this the more logical choice?

I hadn’t realized just how small the Fujifilm X-M5 was until I held it in my hands. Even with a 35mm lens attached, it felt compact and lightweight; far more portable than I expected. It immediately struck me as a real competitor to the X100VI, offering a similarly small footprint but with the flexibility of interchangeable lenses.

The Fujifilm X-M5 really is palm-sized (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

While the X100VI embodies a purist, classic photography experience, the X-M5 caters to the needs of a modern content creator. Unlike the X100VI, you’re not locked into a single focal length. The Fujifilm X-M5 gives you the option to switch things up, whether that’s a fast 23mm for street photography or a compact telephoto for travel. It’s smaller than expected, even with a lens attached, making it just as travel-friendly.

The Fujifilm X-M5 is also packed with features that make it a more versatile tool. Although it features a back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor with 26.1MP resolution, compared to the 40.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor of the X100VI, it still delivers outstanding image quality and Fujifilm’s beloved Film Simulations. The fully articulated touchscreen LCD is a huge advantage over the fixed screen of the X100 series, especially for video work, vlogging and high/low-angle shots.

A dedicated vlogging mode, enhanced autofocus with subject detection, and in-body image stabilization (IBIS) make it a more than capable hybrid camera. The Fujifilm XM5’s stabilization enables smooth handheld video and sharp low-light photography. It also supports 6.2K video recording at 30p, making it a solid choice for content creators who want both high-quality photos and professional-grade video.

The Fujifilm X-M5's articulating screen make it a lot more versatile than the X100VI (Image credit: Zhao Zhengxiong / Fujifilm)

The X100VI is in such high demand that it remains hard to find – and it's overpriced on the second-hand market. The Fujifilm X-M5, being slightly under the radar, might be the smarter financial choice.

Of course, the X100VI has its undeniable strengths. The fixed lens forces a certain discipline and creative approach that I love. The hybrid OVF / EVF is a unique feature that makes shooting feel more organic, and let’s be honest – the X100 series just looks beautiful. But in terms of practicality, the X-M5 offers far more flexibility without sacrificing size, image quality or the joy of shooting with a Fujifilm camera.

The X100VI is a fantastic camera, but after experiencing the Fujifilm X-M5, I can’t help but think it’s the more well-rounded choice for photographers and content creators!

Fujifilm will be showing off all new cameras and lenses at this year's Photography & Video Show, a perfect opportunity to get your hands on the X-M5 and experience it for yourself!

