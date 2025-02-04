"I like taking pictures now with my camera, it's my new thing" – Ed Sheeran is embracing the compact camera

Ed Sheeran has discovered a new passion – photography! The singer-songwriter, renowned for his dislike of smartphones, has been sharing his newfound love for capturing moments with a dedicated compact camera. His excitement is evident in his recent Instagram posts, where he enthusiastically documents his travels and daily life through a fresh lens.

Sheeran took to Instagram to share a series of photo dumps from his travels, revealing his newfound love for shooting with a camera. "Got rid of my iPad and now I just walk around with a camera like it’s 1997. Here’s a dump of Bhutan trip. Lots more camera guy dumps to come I promise", he captioned one post, showcasing candid snapshots from his adventures. Another post expressed, "I like taking pictures now with my camera, it’s my new thing #edgy #newyearnewme".

Fans were quick to react to the pop star’s latest passion, with many embracing the nostalgia of carrying a standalone point-and-shoot camera. While Sheeran hasn’t revealed the exact model he’s using, judging by the photographs I suspect it’s a model from the Sony RX100 series – perhaps even the newest iteration, the Sony RX100 VII.

Sheeran’s foray into photography comes at a time when compact cameras are experiencing a major resurgence. With film photography making a big comeback in recent years, and smartphone users craving a break from social media-driven photography, more people are turning to small but powerful digital cameras for a fresh perspective. The RX100 VII, for example, offers high-quality images in a pocket-sized design, making it a favorite among casual shooters and professionals due to its compact form but powerful features.

In an era where most celebrities rely on their phones to capture and share moments, Sheeran’s decision to go 'old-school' feels refreshingly analog, despite using a digital camera. His choice of a separate camera adds to his already well-known stance against excessive tech use. The singer famously ditched his smartphone years ago, preferring emails and face-to-face interactions over endless scrolling.

With his massive global following, Sheeran’s latest hobby could spark a wider movement among fans looking to disconnect from their phones and rediscover the joy of capturing moments with a real camera. Whether it's landscapes from his travels, behind-the-scenes glimpses from his tour, or impromptu portraits, the musician is already giving fans an intimate look at his world through his lens – literally.

One thing’s for sure, Ed Sheeran, the "camera guy" is here to stay. So, should we expect a coffee table book of his photography next? Watch this space!

