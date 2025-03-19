Fujifilm’s next camera will have this unusual new dial, but there’s another hidden hint in the official teaser

Fujifilm is gearing up to launch a new camera tomorrow, March 20 – and a new teaser reveals an oddity: a dial that quickly adjusts the aspect ratio. Ahead of the March 20 Fujifilm X Summit in Prague, Fujifilm has shared a new official teaser that showcases an aspect ratio dial and offers more secretive glimpses at the upcoming camera.

After the first teaser offered a glimpse of a camera with the date of March 20, a second teaser hinted at a cross between the X100 series and a medium-format camera.

While the early teaser offered a big hint by appearing to blend an X100 VI and a GFX 50S, the early teasers only offered a glimpse of the camera’s silhouette. The latest teaser, however, offers a close-up that showcases an intriguing new camera diall that seems to allow you to switch between different aspect ratios.

Above: the latest teaser for Fujifilm's upcoming new camera

But while the aspect ratio dial is made obvious, there are some more subtle hints hidden in the background of the teaser. As the teaser flips through some image samples, the background of the video features what appears to be some retro Fujifilm cameras. In one shot, the name of the camera is clearly visible: The Fujifilm GX617 Professional, a medium format panoramic film camera launched in 1993 - which in turn was an update from the GX617 Fuji camera first launched in 1985.

The allusion to the legendary panoramic film camera could simply refer to the upcoming camera’s aspect ratio dials. The short glimpse of the dial didn't include the 3:1 format that the GX617 uses but also includes some less standard choices, including 65:24 and 17:6.

While changing the aspect ratio on a digital camera just crops in the image, a medium format camera – if that is in fact what's coming – would have an advantage in shooting panoramas, as the larger sensor would leave more intact after that crop.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fujifilm / YouTube) Screenshots of the teaser video backgrounds have some interesting hints (Image credit: Fujifilm / YouTube) (Image credit: Fujifilm / YouTube)

Another background glimpse shows what appears to be the silver of a vintage lens, with the word Lotus on the bottom of the lens and what looks like a shutter speed switch at the top, but, like the GX617 background image, this could be a nod to history rather than a glimpse of the actual upcoming camera.

The other subtle background hint that’s getting my hopes up as a Fujifilm photographer is an image that shows Fujichrome Professional and Provia 100F. That’s a film format and while Fujifilm already has a digital film simulation called Provia/Standard, I’m always hoping for new but classic film simulations.

The teaser ends with another silhouette of the upcoming camera, similar to what was in the very first official video. While the teaser has some interesting allusions to panoramas and an unusual new dial, fans won’t have to wait long to find out exactly what that next camera is. The next Fujifilm X Summit is scheduled for March 20 at 6am ET / 10am GMT.

