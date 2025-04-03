ISO: How high is too high? Oscar-nominated movie 'A Complete Unknown' was shot at ISO12800!

James Mangold’s A Complete Unknown is one of the highest-rated biopics of recent times, chronicling Bob Dylan’s rise from an aspiring folk singer to a music icon in the Sixties.

Starring Timothée Chalamet as Dylan, the film generated significant buzz for its immersive storytelling and visual authenticity, capturing the gritty textures of Greenwich Village’s folk scene and the energy of Dylan’s artistic evolution. And one of the key techniques that helped achieve this period-accurate look was the unconventional use of high ISO settings – with much of the film shot at ISO12800!

In a video by Sony Cine, director of photography Phedon Papamichael, explains how he sought to evoke the feeling of classic 35mm film while leveraging the advantages of digital technology.

Traditionally, filmmakers and photographers alike have been advised to keep ISO as low as possible to minimize noise and retain image quality. However, in A Complete Unknown, pushing the ISO to extreme levels became a deliberate artistic choice, integral to the film’s aesthetic.

(Image credit: Sony Cine)

Papamichael chose to use the Sony Venice 2 cinema camera, which enabled him to shoot at ISOs (ASA) as high as 6400 and 12800 while maintaining a clean and detailed image. This approach enabled the team to work with available light rather than banks of LEDs, capturing the atmosphere of intimate club performances and nighttime street scenes with authenticity.

Instead of relying on extensive artificial lighting setups, they embraced natural sources like street lamps, neon signs and practical lighting within the sets. This method not only sped up production but also enhanced the realism of Dylan’s world.

This approach challenges the long-held belief that high ISO settings should be avoided. Instead, A Complete Unknown proves that embracing high sensitivities can be a powerful artistic tool, enabling filmmakers to create images that feel authentic, atmospheric, and reminiscent of the era they are depicting.

The film stands as a testament to the evolving relationship between digital technology and the classic film aesthetic, demonstrating that grain, texture, and light sensitivity can be used intentionally to craft a distinct visual language.

Creating the Look of 'A Complete Unknown' with Phedon Papamichael ASC, GSC - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch Sony Cine's video on how Phedon Papamichael created the look for A Complete Unknown

To further enhance the filmic quality, Papamichael and his team employed a post-production process known as a "film out," in which the digital footage was printed onto Kodak Vision3 50D 5203 film stock before being scanned back into digital format. This introduced organic film characteristics such as grain, flicker and texture, reinforcing the vintage aesthetic.

For photographers and cinematographers hesitant to push their ISO beyond traditional limits, A Complete Unknown serves as an example of how embracing the capabilities of modern cameras can lead to a richer and more immersive storytelling experience.

