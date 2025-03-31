Is RED dead? Nikon applies for "Z Cinema" trademark. Here's my hot take…
Nikon applies for "Z Cinema" trademark, but here’s why I think the RED brand isn't going anywhere
I noticed the folks over at Nikon Rumors have posted a link to a trademark application from Nikon, for the name 'Z Cinema', while asking the question, “Is that the end of the Red brand?”
Well, I highly doubt it. But ever since the Big N’s acquisition of cinema camera manufacturer Red, it seemed inevitable that moves were going to be made to bring these two legendary brands closer together.
Following the release of the first Red cameras with Nikon’s Z mount, the V-Raptor [X] Z Mount and Komodo-X Z Mount, a Z Cinema trademark seems like the next logical step – especially because Z Cinema is nothing we don’t know about already.
It was front and center during the release of the two aforementioned cameras, with Nikon stating: “[the cameras] are the first entries into the all-new Z Cinema series; a new product line of co-developed solutions from Nikon and Red.
“The Z Cinema series is targeted at providing high-quality solutions for the cinema, high-end production and creator market.”
Heck, Nikon even called the cameras “The first models in the Z Cinema series”. So, it certainly doesn’t look like the Red name is going anywhere. And why would it? Since its establishment in 2005, Red has worked hard to establish itself within the cinema camera sphere.
I can’t think of any advantage to ditching the brand name, especially when the cinema camera industry is its own entity and there’s little crossover into the enthusiast camera market.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
What Z Cinema does is highlight Nikon’s acquisition and will hopefully help to raise Nikon’s stock as a serious video contender. After all, we’ve seen huge leaps in terms of video from Nikon’s consumer cameras in recent years, ever since the release of the Nikon Z6 II and Nikon Z7 II and their Raw video output capabilities.
And if you need further evidence that Z Cinema represents the merging of these two worlds, the ‘Z’ is the Z-mount logo, while ‘Cinema’ is decked out in Red’s blocky typeface. I certainly think Red's here to stay.
You might also like...
Interested in cinema? Check out the best cine lenses. If you're a Nikon fan, here are the best Nikon lenses. And if you're a film buff like me, here's why Nosferatu has the best cinematography I’ve seen in a long time.
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.