The Sekonic Spectrometer C-4000 is a portable light-measuring solution for studio photographers and lighting designers that pairs with your smartphone

Light measurement specialist and proprietor of many of the best light meters for photography, Sekonic, has announced the Sekonic Spectrometer C-4000. The device is able to provide single- and continuous-measurement readings and is designed for anyone who requires precise management or control of a light source, including photographers, lighting designers and installers, interior designers, and QC testers who deal with light-emitting displays and products.

This device can be used to measure illuminance, color temperature, ⊿uv, xy chromaticity coordinates, and the color rendering index, and can save up to 99 measurement values. The device itself has an LCD touchscreen where the main units of measurement are displayed. Four can be displayed at any one time, with the Sekonic Spectrometer C-4000 allowing you to select from: lux (illuminance), tcp (color temperature), ⊿uv (color deviation), Ra (average color rendering index), Rf (color fidelity), Rg (vividness of color), as well as x and y coordinates.

The Sekonic Spectrometer C-4000 is roughly the size of a smartphone – although thicker - measuring roughly 62 x 140 x 30mm. It houses only two physical buttons: a power button and a measurement button. A USB-C port on one side is used to connect the device to a PC to transfer firmware updates.

Download the SEKONIC LD app (iOS and Android) and you can remotely control the Sekonic Spectrometer C-4000 via Bluetooth and use your smartphone as a secondary screen. This is particularly useful for those measuring light in hard-to-reach places, allowing them to position the C-4000 accordingly and gather the necessary data from their smart device. This also allows users to access measurement graphs that are stored via the unit itself. Sekonic also offers a paid subscription to the app, which unlocks additional features including report creation and data sharing.

The device is powered via two AA batteries, and takes between 0.5 and 10 secs to take a measurement. The lux measurement range is 5 to 10,000 and the color temperature measurement range is 1,600K to 40,000K.

