Our pick of the best Black Friday camcorder deals we have seen so far
There aren't masses of camcorder deals this year – but there are still some big savings to be had
This pro camcorder offers 4K recording from a larger-than average 1in-type sensor with a 15x optical zoom - and handily provides live streaming via its UVC-compatible USB-C socket.
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This pro camcorder is similar to the XA60 but with a smaller 1/2.3in sensor, and without the more advanced Dual Pixel autofocus system. However, it does have a longer 20x zoom.
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A professional camcorder with a 25x zoom and a 1/2.5in sensor. You can shoot in 4K, but a useful feature of this model is you can capture at 120fps in Full HD, for superb slow-motion effects.
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A professional camcorder with a 25x zoom and a 1/2.5in sensor. You can shoot in 4K, but a useful feature of this model is you can capture at 120fps in Full HD, for superb slow-motion effects.
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This novelty video camera is designed to look like an old cine camera. It shoots video at 2.7K with the ability to add effects that make your footage look impressively vintage.
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The C70 is an RF Mount Cinema EOS camera that offers a Super 35 format sensor that can capture video at 120fps in 4K. It has 16+ stops dynamic range using Canon Log 2 and XF-AVC 410Mbps, and offers dual pixel CMOS AF. Free EF-EOS R Mount Adapter worth £479
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Whether you are a budding filmmaker looking for your next pro-grade cinema camera or looking for a first-class B-cam on set, the Sony FX30 with its UHD 4K up to 120fps is an excellent choice. Apply 10% Instant Discount code on page to get this price.
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Check out our full guide to the best camcorders
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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