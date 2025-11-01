Vanguard launches new lightweight, all-weather camera bags... and they won't break the bank

Vanguard has launched a new range of lightweight, weatherproof camera bags: VEO Lite. Comprising two backpacks and a shoulder bag, the VEO Lite range uses a high quality polyester exterior fabric with a PVC coating, resulting in a smooth, waterproof surface that's also easy to wipe clean. Weatherproof zips and an included rain cover complete the all-weather credentials. Choose from two backpack capacities: 20 litres (VEO Lite B20L) or 25 litres (VEO Lite B25L), priced at £130 and £150, respectively.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

Inside each backpack is a lower section for camera gear, and an open upper portion for daily essentials. The camera compartment is able to hold a full-frame camera (up to 15cm tall) with a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens attached, plus up to four additional lenses and multiple accessories. The entire rear panel of the bag can be opened for unobscured entry to your gear, or there's a separate side opening for rapid on-the-go camera access. Multiple accessory pockets are placed around the backpacks, while expandable side pockets provide a home for a water bottle or travel tripod. A 16" laptop (14" in the B20L) can be stored in a dedicated slot at the back of the bag. There's even a hidden AirTag pocket, though the bag's overall subtle styling should help keep you under a thief's radar.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

Lastly, there's the £40 VEO Lite S2L Compact Shoulder Bag. This compact shoulder bag can be used as a standalone camera bag, or attached easily to the front of a VEO Lite backpack to expand its capacity. Inside is enough space for a compact camera or action camera kit, or even a smaller micro four thirds camera with lens attached.

(Image credit: Vanguard)

The VEO Lite series will be available in November, in three color schemes: cream, navy blue, and red (only for the B20L backpack at launch). Until the end of November, Vanguard will give a free VEO Lite S2L shoulder bag to anyone who buys a VEO Lite backpack.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 B20L B25L S2L Litres 20L 25L 2L Full Internal Compartment 275 x 140 x 410mm 295 x 150 x 450mm 210 x 80 x 135mm Camera Compartment 275 x 140 x 190mm 295 x 150 x 230mm - Daypack Compartment 275 x 140 x 210mm 295 x 150 x 210mm - Camera capacity Full frame with up to 3 lenses Full frame with up to 4 lenses Compact/Action Camera Laptop 14" 16" - Weight 1500g 1720g 300g External Dimensions 290 x 205 x 420mm 290 x 205 x 420mm 250 x 115 x 150mm