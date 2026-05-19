PURE35 reloadable film camera gets back to basics with a simple design made for capturing "everyday moments"

UK-based film photography company, Analogue Wonderland, has released the PURE35 reloadable film camera in collaboration with Kodak Moments – the consumer image-printing arm of Kodak.

Launched today, May 19, the reloadable 35mm film camera is a simple point-and-shoot geared towards making analogue photography intuitive and fun.

At a time when digital cameras are increasingly packed with high-tech specs and pages of settings to navigate, the PURE35 aims to flatten photography’s learning curve with an affordable, entry-level option that’s a step up from disposable shooters.

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Paul McKay, director at Analogue Wonderland, said: “The PURE35 film camera is about removing barriers and helping people fall in love with film.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Analogue Wonderland) Sample shots from the PURE35 camera. (Image credit: Analogue Wonderland)

That beginner-friendly approach is reflected in the PURE35’s specs. The camera features a focussing-free (1m-infinity) ens with fixed settings: a 31mm focal length, which should comfortably cover everything from landscapes to portraiture; an f/9 aperture for reliable sharpness from front to back; and a 1/120 shutter speed that won’t freeze motion particularly well, but does open the door to more creative frames.

The reloadable PURE35 captures frames on 35mm film and is compatible with a wide range of stocks. While Analogue Wonderland has partnered with Kodak film, the company encourages users to experiment with different “looks, tones and creative styles”.

A built-in manual flash assists with indoor and low-light shooting, which is a welcome addition at this entry level and, I’d say, further boosts the camera’s creative appeal, alongside the choice of body colours.

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(Image credit: Analogue Wonderland)

I think all PURE35 users, not just beginners, will appreciate the pocket-sized dimensions of 119 (w) x 67 (h) x 44mm (d), as well as the lightweight 122g body. To power the camera, you only need a single AAA alkaline battery.

The PURE35 reloadable 35mm film camera is available now, exclusively in the UK via Analogue Wonderland. The camera retails at £30, including a battery, strap, travel bag and sticker sheet. For £39.90, you can also bundle in two rolls of Kodak film.

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