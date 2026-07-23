Smartphone makers are in a race to cram in the latest AI-built features, but the smartphone brand known for its unplugged phones is building an anti-AI flip phone – and it’s full of Y2K charm, including a space for actual keychain charms.

The Light Flip is an upcoming US$299 flip phone that still includes essentials like driving directions, music, a calendar and, of course, phone calls. But Light is also positioning the Flip as the phone for those tired of the AI-focused modern smartphone launches. There’s no chatbot and no touchscreen, just the classic phone number keypad.

While Light says Flip strips the phone down to just the essentials with no AI and no social media, app store, or internet browser, the camera still made Light’s list of what’s essential on a phone. The Flip can take 12MP photos from the camera’s rear 50MP sensor. There’s no front-facing camera on the Flip.

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While the Light Flip is designed to bring back the nostalgia for flip phones, this dumb phone has a few modern touches. The charger is USB-C, it’s IP54 rated for accidental water exposure, and there’s a small light on the phone that highlights missed notifications when the phone is shut.

The Light Flip may be more about what’s not included than what is, but the flip phone does still include a 3.5mm aux for wired headphones. There’s still a flashlight function as well.

Light notes that the battery is replaceable, so a tired old battery doesn’t mean needing an entirely new phone.

(Image credit: Light)

Adding to the Y2K charm is a keychain loop, which can also be used to add actual charms and accessories.

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The Light Flip retails for $299 (about £ 224 / AU$428 / CA$421), with the first pre-orders expected to begin shipping in April 2027. The Flip will be available in six different colors.

The Flip joins Light’s list of phones that embrace minimalism and are built to go light on the distractions, using the stripped-down operating system called LightOS. While the Flip is Light’s first flip-phone, it’s not the brand’s only AI-free phone. The company’s fourth phone joins the ranks of the Light Phone II and Light Phone III.

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