The best Mac Studio deals in March 2022: Mac Studio stock updates and prices

If you're looking for the best Mac Studio deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release the Mac Studio has been spoken about non-stop in the world of computing, for how it can advance photo and video editing alike.

A breakthrough in personal computing, Mac Studio is powered by the M1 Max chip and the new M1 Ultra – the world’s most powerful chip for a personal computer. It delivers an unprecedented level of performance, an extensive array of connectivity, and completely new capabilities in an unbelievably compact design that sits within arm’s reach on the desk.

With Mac Studio users can do things that are not possible on any other desktop computer, such as rendering massive 3D environments and playing back 18 streams of 8K ProRes video.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who have the best Mac Studio deals for pre-order or in stock right now.

Pre-order at Apple US: $1,999 / $3,999

Pre-order at Apple UK: £1,999 / £3,999

Pre-order at Apple AU: A$3,099 / A$6,099

(Image credit: Apple)

The best Mac Studio deals The ultimate in size vs power, the Mac Studio is a game changer! Processor: M1 Max 10-core CPU 24-core GPU / M1 Ultra 20-core CPU 48-core GPU | RAM: 32GB (Configurable to 64GB) / 64GB (Configurable to 128GB) | Storage: 512 SSD / 1TB SSD (Configurable to: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB or 8TB) | Size: 197 x 95 x 197mm | Weight (body only): 2.7 kg (M1 Max) / 3.6 kg (M1 Ultra) Best in-class performance Still Compact Price

Revolutionary desktop design enabled by Apple Silicon

With the power and efficiency of Apple silicon, Mac Studio completely reimagines what a high-performance desktop looks like. Every element inside Mac Studio was designed to optimize the performance of the M1 Max and M1 Ultra chips, producing an unprecedented amount of power and capability in a form factor that can live right on a desk.

Built from a single aluminum extrusion with a square footprint of just 7.7 inches and a height of only 3.7 inches, Mac Studio takes up very little space and fits perfectly under most displays.

It also features an innovative thermal design that enables an extraordinary amount of performance. The unique system of double-sided blowers, precisely placed airflow channels, and over 4,000 perforations on the back and bottom of the enclosure guide air through the internal components and help cool the high-performance chips. And because of the efficiency of Apple silicon, Mac Studio remains incredibly quiet, even under the heaviest workloads.

Game-changing performance with M1 Max and M1 Ultra

Powered by either M1 Max or M1 Ultra, Mac Studio delivers extraordinary CPU and GPU performance, more unified memory than any other Mac, and new capabilities that no other desktop can achieve. With M1 Max, users can take their creative workflows to new levels – and for those requiring even more computing power, M1 Ultra is the next giant leap for Apple silicon, delivering breath-taking performance to Mac Studio.

M1 Ultra builds on M1 Max and features the all-new UltraFusion architecture that interconnects the die of two M1 Max chips, creating a system on a chip (SoC) with unprecedented levels of performance and capabilities, and consisting of 114 billion transistors, the most ever in a personal computer chip.

(Image credit: Apple)

