Crazy Black Friday laptop deals that you just don't want to miss!

Black Friday might not technically start until tomorrow, but the Black Friday camera deals are already coming thick and fast. We've seen some amazing Black Friday laptop deals recently too - including some fantastic discounts on Macbooks old and new.

We'll be regularly updating this page over the weekend, to ensure we find the top Black Friday laptop discounts - and the Cyber Monday bargains.

Check out the best Black Friday laptop and computer deals down below!

Black Friday laptop deals: US deals

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14.2" M1 Pro| $2,399 |$2,199 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $200 at B&H With 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage this M1 Pro chip is perfect for all your photography or video editing needs.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air 11in (refurbished) | $314 | $249 (opens in new tab)

Save $63 at Walmart It is not new, but this is one of the sweetest MacBooks ever, and great for slipping into your backpack or bag for trips away. 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Intel Core i5 processor. Comes with one-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) Apple Pro 16.2" M1 Max| was $3,099 |$2,699 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $400 at B&H If you are looking for a laptop that can handle extreme tasks, with 32GB of RAM and 512BG storage, and the powerful M1 Max chip this laptop is ready for anything.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 (2022)| was $1,299 |now $1,149 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $150 at Amazon on this Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with an M2 chip, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. This MacBook has a 13-inch display with a backlit keyboard and superior battery life with power-efficient performance.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air 13.3"|was $999 |now $899 (opens in new tab)

SAVE $100 at B&H If you're looking for the perfect laptop to take on your travels for a quick video or photo editing then the M1 MacBook Air is a great choice to take with you on the road or for students.

Apple Black Friday deals (opens in new tab)

Black Friday laptop deals: UK deals

(opens in new tab) Razer 15.6" Blade laptop| was £2149.99 |now £1419.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £730 at Amazon When it comes to maximum performance at a reasonable price, this Razer Blade laptop is hard to beat. With an 8-core processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and a mighty GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, it's ready for anything. Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and a 2560x1600 screen with 100% DCI-P3 color support just make this deal even sweeter.

(opens in new tab) LG 17" Gram 17Z90Q laptop| was £1649.99 |now £1249.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £400 Proof that less can be more, the ultra-thin LG Gram weighs just 1.35kg, yet its Intel Core i7 CPU and 16GB RAM should power through intensive image editing. This 2022 model comes with features like Thunderbolt 4, plus an ultra-efficient processor and large battery which enable up to 17.5 hours of use. A 2560 x 1600 IPS screen with an impressive 99% DCI-P3 color support makes this an excellent choice for serious photo or video work.

(opens in new tab) ASUS 14" Zenbook Flip 2-in-1 laptop| was £1481.94 |now £1099.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £381.95 at Amazon If you're after a super thin and light laptop that can also do double duty as a tablet, the ASUS Zenbook Flip is for you. It's also a no-compromise powerhouse, packing a 14-core (yes, 14!) processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Then there's the awesome 2880 x 1800 OLED screen, capable of 100% DCI-P3 color coverage and 550-nit brightness. This laptop really does have it all!

(opens in new tab) Microsoft 13.5" Surface Laptop 4| was £1269 |now £949.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £319.01 at Amazon Microsoft's answer to the MacBook Air, the Surface Laptop 4 offers up sleek, ultra-portable mobile computing, but with enough speed for serious image editing. A ‎2256 x 1504 PixelSense display will bring your images to life, while an energy-efficient quad-core Intel Core i5 CPU helps eke out an awesome 19-hour max battery life.

(opens in new tab) ASUS 15.6" Vivobook OLED laptop| was £899 |now £599 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £300 at Currys Here's something very special: an affordable laptop, but one sporting an ultra-premium OLED screen. This 15.6" display has a sky-high 2880x1800 resolution and huge 600-nit max brightness, along with 100% DCI-P3 color support - that's simply amazing. Power comes from a 12-core Intel processor paired with 16GB of RAM, and there's even Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. It all adds up to an INCREDIBLE deal!

(opens in new tab) HP 16" Victus Gaming laptop| was £899.99 |now £749.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £150 at Amazon There are loads of Amazon Black Friday deals on mid-range laptops, but we reckon this is one of the best. A 6-core Ryzen 5 CPU and 16GB of RAM gives this machine plenty of fire power, while the 16-inch screen boasts a Full HD resolution. There's even dedicated GeForce 3050 Ti graphics for video encoding acceleration and gaming.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo 17.3" IdeaPad 3 laptop| was £579.99 |now £449.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £130 at Amazon You get a heck of a lot of laptop here for a very reasonable price: a 6-core Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD running Windows 11 on a spacious 17.3" Full HD IPS display. If you're after big-screen mobile computing that won't break the bank, this is a cracking deal.

