The best Razer laptops in 2022

Razer laptops have long been riding high in lists of the best laptops for video editing, the best laptops for creatives, the best gaming laptops, and really the best laptops for everything else too – these sleek portable computers genuinely are that impressive.

It's not hard to see why they're so popular and so highly rated: they're beautifully designed and crafted, and they pack in huge amounts of power. Importantly for this particular guide, Razer laptops also come in a wide choice of sizes and specification configurations.

Here we'll take you through all your options when it comes to picking the best Razer laptop for you – the one that matches your needs most closely in terms of performance, screen size, battery life and everything else that's important when shopping for a laptop.

We've written down the specs as they're available from the Razer website at the time that we're putting together this article, but these configurations get tweaked quite regularly – it's well worth checking with Razer directly (opens in new tab) to see the models that are currently on offer.

(Image credit: Future)

When you go out laptop shopping you have to choose the balance you want to strike between having a nice big screen that you don't have to squint at, and having a laptop that you can actually fit in your bag. If you value a larger display over portability – maybe your laptop is going to stay fixed to a desk – then you should absolutely consider the Blade 17.

As you'll see from our detailed Razer Blade 17 review, this is a laptop that just about has it all. A 3DMark Time Spy benchmark score of 12,298 and a PCMark 10 test score of 6,263 show you that this is going to be able to run the most demanding and intense games and edit the highest resolution video footage for you without really breaking into a sweat.

Ultimately the performance depends on the configuration, and with an RTX 3080 Ti GPU available here, you can really push that performance to the max. You also need to choose whether you want to up the resolution or the refresh rate of the 17.3-inch screen: a 4K resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate are both available, but you can't have them together.

That extra size has another benefit, which is more ports. The Razer Blade 17 brings with it two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports as well as a headphone jack, so you're well covered. You'll need deep pockets though, with prices for this laptop going up to a hefty $4,299.99 / £4,499.99 at the top end.

(Image credit: Razer)

The AMD-powered Razer Blade 14, as you've probably gathered, is the smallest laptop in the Razer range – note that it's about two-thirds the weight of the Razer Blade 17 model, so it's perfectly suited if you want something that's still very powerful and quick but that won't break your back if you need to carry it around in a bag or move it from desk to desk.

That 14-inch screen is going to be an important part of your considerations too, with less room for your video editing projects and fewer pixels for your games. There's no 4K resolution option on this model and the refresh rates don't go as high either, so it's all about the compromises you're willing to make in order to get a smaller Razer laptop.

There's no question about the build quality and the aesthetic appeal of the Razer Blade 14 however – this is a brilliantly made laptop that's a pleasure to use, from the feel of the keyboard and the trackpad to the subtlety of the RGB lighting to the solidness of the screen hinge. It's also worth mentioning the better-than-average battery life here.

If you check out the available configurations for this laptop, you'll see that you can't quite max out the RAM as you can on some of the larger alternatives, and that might be a factor to bear in mind if you're planning large-scale video and photo projects. Overall, it's a laptop with very few downsides, though it can still be expensive at the higher end.

(Image credit: Razer)

3. Razer Blade 15 The ideal compromise of portability and power Specifications Screen: 15.6-inch, up to 4K resolution / 360Hz refresh rate CPU: Intel Core i7-11800H / i7-12800H / i9-12900H RAM: up to 32GB Storage: up to 1TB GPU: up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Size: 355 mm x 235 mm x 16.99 mm Weight: 2.01 kg Today's Best Deals View at Razer (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wide choice of configurations + High-end performance levels Reasons to avoid - Battery life could be better

We've talked about the larger 17.3-inch Razer, and the smaller 14-inch Razer, and for a lot of people the Razer Blade 15 is going to be the ideal balance between portability and power. There are also more choices when it comes to configurations for this model, including a more powerful Advanced model you can go for if you've got the budget.

With the smaller size, the Razer Blade 15 comes in slightly cheaper than the Razer Blade 17 that we've also mentioned in this guide, but not really by much. As far as the specs configurations go, and the performance you're able to get from this laptop, it's more or less on a par with the 17.3-inch alternative – albeit in a smaller chassis overall.

The potential of the Razer Blade 15 as a portable laptop is somewhat undercut by the battery life, which is no more than average – don't expect to be spending a lot of time away from a power source with this particular model. Still, as long as you're taking your charger along with you, it's light enough to carry out without too much of a problem.

All the usual characteristics of a top-end Razer laptop are in evidence again with the Razer Blade 15: you can even pick it up with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card inside, which means it's going to whip through video editing projects and deal very well indeed with games – even the most recent and intense gaming releases will shine on this laptop.

(Image credit: Razer)

The Razer Book is an attempt to appeal to those who want the look and feel of a Razer laptop, but don't necessarily need all of the graphics oomph for gaming. The laptop is fitted with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, so this isn't a computer for gamers – and that's emphasized by the fact that the refresh rate of the screen tops out at a mere 60Hz.

However, you do get some benefits from not having a discrete GPU on board. For a start, the price is significantly lower than the other laptops on our list, and the overall chassis is smaller and lighter too. With a 13.4-inch screen, it's the perfect laptop for tucking away in a bag or keeping with you while you hot desk around the office (or maybe even your home).

If your needs are more modest in terms of processing power and crunching through videos, then the Razer Book offers lower-end specs than you'll find on the Blade models. However, there's still more than enough power here to deal with everyday computing tasks and cope with relatively lightweight video editing and photo editing tasks on the go.

You still get the build quality and the aesthetics of a Razer laptop without the high-end GPU or the high-end price tag – and if that description appeals to you then it might be worth a look. It's one of the older models in the Razer range as we're writing this guide, so bear in mind that it might be in line for a bit of a refresh in the not-too-distant future.