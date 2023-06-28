The best Lenovo laptops in 2023

Lenovo is a computer company founded back in 1985. It purchased IBM’s PC business in 2005, and now produces laptops using the ThinkPad name - with the distinctive red pointing stick still in place - but there's a lot more to the company’s products than that, especially for photographers and other content creators.

The company is a major player in the world of business laptops, the slim and sleek ones you can easily slip into your hand luggage to work on spreadsheets or a presentation while flying to New York,

However, if your tastes run to applications that need a little more processing power, such as Lightroom or Affinity Photo, then Lenovo has got you covered too. Its Yoga series provides 2-in-1 flexibility, the ThinkPads offer executive levels of cool, and the Legion and LOQ laptops are fully-loaded gaming machines that will provide all the power you need for throwing large raw files around.

Here are some of the best…

Best Lenovo laptops in 2023

(Image credit: Lenovo)

1: Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 5 The best Lenovo mobile workstation Specifications CPU: Intel Core i9-12900H RAM: 32GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti Storage: 1TB SSD Display: 16" WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) IPS Size: 17.8 x 359.5 x 253.8mm Weight: From 1.81kg Today's Best Deals View at Lenovo USA View at Amazon View at Lenovo USA Reasons to buy + Powerful + Excellent screen Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Average battery life

If you’re looking for the ultimate photo workstation, then this ThinkPad model is for you. You’ll pay for the privilege, but having Intel’s immense 12th-gen i9 processor backed by 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM and Nvidia’s powerful GeForce RTX 3080Ti laptop GPU means it can speed through tasks like generating smart previews in Lightroom or creating neural-network-based photo effects. This is a mobile workstation out to beat the MacBook Pro at its own game, and is actually lighter than Apple’s M1 Max machine, despite being a tiny bit larger. The P1 comes with Thunderbolt 4, an SD Express card reader, and an optional SIM card slot for mobile data.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

2: Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 8 A laptop like this has a legion of uses Specifications CPU: Intel Core i9-13900H RAM: 32GB DDR5 GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Storage: 1TB SSD Display: 16" 3.2K (3200 x 2000) IPS Size: 17.6 x 357.7 x 259.3mm Weight: From 2kg Today's Best Deals View at Lenovo USA View at Lenovo USA Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Portable power + Thunderbolt 4 Reasons to avoid - Some features will only appeal to gamers

This Legion laptop is from one of Lenovo’s gaming ranges, and as such lights up like a Christmas tree on the fourth of July. Sure, you could play Starfield on it, but a properly specced gaming laptop can be just what you need for processing photos and video files.

You get the killer combo of powerful CPU and GPU, plus lots of RAM. SD card readers for slurping the files off your camera, and Thunderbolt 4 for connecting to fast external storage and external monitors, are par for the course at this level, but with 1TB on board, and a 16:10, 3.2K IPS screen, there's plenty here for the photographer on the move.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

3: Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16 An extremely powerful machine that can do anything you ask Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications CPU: Intel Core i9-13900HX RAM: 32GB DDR5 GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Storage: 1TB SSD Display: 16" WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Size: 356 x 264.2 x 21.7mm Weight: 2.3kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Good power level + Very good GPU Reasons to avoid - No Thunderbolt - Not a slim machine

Distinctly chunkier than the Legion Slim, this gaming machine contains an even more powerful GPU in the form of an Nvidia GeForce 4080 - while apps like Adobe Photoshop are primarily using a PC’s CPU, there are some effects and filters that can be accelerated by having a fast GPU on board. Premiere Pro can also use a GPU for its Mercury playback engine, and takes full advantage of it when exporting your work. So it’s good to have.

The Legion Pro 7i 16 isn’t all about its GPU, however. All its components are exactly what you need for editing stills and video, and while it doesn’t have Thunderbolt, its USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports can still transfer a lot of data in seconds, and the 99.9Wh battery means it can keep going for longer.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

4: Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 Gen 1 Lenovo + AMD = a great laptop Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 Pro 6950H RAM: 32GB DDR5 GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6500M Storage: 1TB SSD Display: 16" WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) OLED Size: 15.8 x 355 x 238mm Weight: From 1.95kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + OLED screen + Good battery life Reasons to avoid - Low-power GPU - No Thunderbolt

The first OLED laptop on this list, the ThinkPad Z16 is a relatively new line from Lenovo. It also stands out for using AMD processors instead of the Intel chips that have dominated our examples so far.

That makes no difference to its computing capabilities, of course, and the Ryzen 9 Pro CPU, with its eight cores that boost up to 4.90 GHz, will make quick work of any image editing tasks you care to throw at it.

Without a huge GPU chip to suck up the power - the Z16 relies on integrated graphics cores - you get some excellent battery life too, with up to 15 hours claimed.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

5: Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Gen 8 World’s first full dual-screen OLED laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-1355U RAM: 16GB GPU: Integrated Storage: 512 GB Display: 2x 13.3" 2.8K (2880 x 1800), OLED touchscreens Size: 15.95 x 299.1 x 203.9mm Weight: From 1.34kg Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy View at Lenovo USA View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Two OLED displays + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Reasons to avoid - Integrated graphics - Average battery life

Due to some terrible mix-up at the factory, the Yoga Book 9i was released with an extra screen where the keyboard should be! Luckily, it has turned out to be a really good laptop design, especially when paired with the included Bluetooth keyboard and stylus.

It can become a giant screen for opening multiple documents, a pen input tablet for painting in Photoshop or masking in Lightroom, a magazine that shows pages facing each other in ways other tablets can’t. The list goes on.

The rest of the specs aren’t bad either, and Thunderbolt 4 makes a welcome appearance for connecting to external storage or screens. Powering two OLED screens takes a toll on the battery life, however, and at 10 hours of dual-screen use, it’s merely average.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

6: Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 8 Good value if you don’t need heavy processors Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-13500H RAM: 16GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Storage: 512GB SSD Display: 16in WQXGA (2560 x 1600), IPS Size: 356mm x 251mm x 17.5mm Weight: From 1.95kg Today's Best Deals View at BHPhoto View at Lenovo USA Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Good value + Thin and fairly light Reasons to avoid - Not as powerful as some

A step down in both specs and price, perhaps, but the IdeaPad Pro 5i 16 is still an excellent laptop for photographers and spreadsheet wranglers alike. Its i5 CPU will still be able to deal with raw files and video transcoding like the i9s above, it just might take a little more time about it, and generate a little less heat in the process.

There's USB 4 instead of Thunderbolt, for connecting to external SSDs or some of the best 4K monitors, while the GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, though not as powerful as the RTX 4080 chips sported by more expensive models, will certainly give Lightroom an extra graphics processing kick.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

7: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 A laptop that can fold in half Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-1355U RAM: 32GB DDR5 GPU: Intel Iris Xe Storage: 512 GB SSD Display: 14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen Size: 15.53 x 314.4 x 222.3mm Weight: From 1.38kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Decent specs + +2-in-1 functionality Reasons to avoid - Integrated graphics

Lenovo’s X1 series of laptops are thin, light and aimed at productivity applications. That doesn’t mean they’re not useful for image or video editing, though, and the i7 processor on this model means it should be right up there when it comes to CPU-intensive tasks in Photoshop or Premiere - especially as it has 32GB of RAM on board.

The good thing about the Yoga 2-in-1 laptops is how flexible they are. With its touch-sensitive screen you can use it like a tablet, or stand it up in tent mode to enjoy your work once you’ve finished editing it. There's Thunderbolt 4 for connecting it to things via an optional Thunderbolt dock, and you can specify 5G connectivity too, to keep you in touch wherever you are.

