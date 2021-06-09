The best laser measure in 2021: get the distance accurately with these tools

Looking for the best laser measure, to help you to measure distances accurately without the need for the tape? This guide will help you pick the right laser distance measurer at the right price.

Optics has its uses beyond photography, and eliminating the fuss of attempting to get an accurate figure from a conventional tape measure is definitely one of them. Not only that, but it might be your chance to snap up that first Leica, since the brand’s digital distance measures start at under $100.

Laser tape measures, as those determined to speak in metaphor can’t help but call them, take all the hassle out of measurement jobs, pro or DIY. Their practicality has been quickly adopted by trades from construction and surveying through IT networking and energy fitters and even used by drivers of oversize loads to check clearances.

It works simply by measuring the time taken for the light pulse from a laser to be reflected back to the sensor. Surfaces with unusual reflectivity can cause problems, as can very bright surroundings. A good level of accuracy is 1-2mm (1/16 – 1/32-inch) and it is important to ensure your preferred measurements are available.

With 100-300ft (30-90m) the average measuring range for contractors, competition has emerged in the range of additional features the system can add. In physical terms, some kind of spirit level is useful and, in software terms, memories for previous measurements, the ability to perform area and volume calculations, and the ability to export measurements are all possibilities.

The best laser measures in 2021

1. Leica D1 Best laser measure for carpentry or flooring Specifications Measurement range: 40 m / 130 ft Display: Illuminated LCD Memories: 2 measurements Accuracy: ± 0.08-inch / 2mm Bluetooth: Yes Inclinometer: - Dimensions: 115 x 44 x 24 mm Weight: 87g Power: 2xAAA (approx. 20h) Laser: Class 2 650 nm Protection: IP54 Measurements: M/In/Ft TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $78.90 View at Amazon Prime $79.90 View at Amazon $94 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Elegant design + On-screen memories Reasons to avoid - Expensive given features

The D1 is elegant and simple to use, but that doesn’t mean it’s not equipped with advanced features it is compatible with Leica’s free Disto Plan app which – via Bluetooth and any Apple or Android phone – extends the measure’s two-button operation into a full room measurement tool with sketch

The effortless transfer of data to the smartphone, combines with a light-touch keypad (no more buttons than you need) make this a great tool for measuring spaces and single lengths of wood but those working on larger spaces or outdoors might look for a more powerful laser. Similarly the app is great, but of course built-in mathematics would be a way to keep your phone’s touch-screen away from the work environment.

2. Mileseey S6 Great value laser measure Specifications Measurement range: 100 m / 328 ft Display: Backlit LCD Memories: 20 measurement groups Accuracy: ± 1/16-inch / 1.5mm Bluetooth: - Inclinometer: Yes Dimensions: 113 x 47 x 27 mm Weight: 136g Power: 2xAAA Laser: Class 2 650 nm Measurements: M/In/Ft/Ft+In TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $20.69 View at Amazon Prime $23.97 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 100m range + Digital angle measure + Low price for specifications Reasons to avoid - Empty List

The Mileseey S6 is a more versatile electronic measure than some on this list that cost considerably more, and at least claims a longer measuring range too making it more useful in factories and warehouses as well as large apartments and other big spaces. In terms of features there are area, distance, volume and Pythagorean measurements.

As well as being reasonably robust, with IP54 ingression protection, the rubber body makes for a good grip and drops aren’t much of a concern. It’s great that a bubble-level is included as well as electronic inclinometer for those just wanting to quickly check a level, or passing the tool to their older workmate and wanting to side-step a “good old days” lecture! (Check out the Mileseey S2 if you’re not interested in the angle measurement facility).

3. Bosch GLM400CL Blaze Best laser measure for features Specifications Measurement range: 120m / 400ft Display: Color LED Memories: 600 measurements Accuracy: ± 1/16-inch / 1.5mm Bluetooth: Yes Inclinometer: Yes Dimensions: 140x29x64mm Weight: 210g Power: Integrated 3.6V Li-ion Measurements: M/In/Ft/Ft+In TODAY'S BEST DEALS $229 View at The Home Depot Prime $299 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Built-in camera + ⊕ Reinforced glass display Reasons to avoid - Regular charging needed

This is a bright laser, capable of taking a long measurement on a fairly bright day, but what really sets it apart is the technology it has to back that up. There are a good range of measurements, including (by virtue of the inclinometer) Pythagorean areas, but the icing on the cake is the camera.

The camera does, of course, invite risky comparisons against other photographic products here – but really it has two jobs – it helps identify the spot the laser is pointing to more easily, and it records an image with the measurement. Both of these tasks any low-end digital camera is perfectly adequate for.

4. Dewalt DW030PL Atomic Best laser measure for travel Specifications Measurement range: 16.75 m / 55 ft Display: Backlit light-on-dark LCD Memories: - Accuracy: ± 1/4-inch / 6.3mm Bluetooth: - Inclinometer: - Dimensions: 64 x 38 x 19 mm Weight: 100 g Power: 3.7V Lithium-Ion Laser: Class 2 650 nm Measurements: M/SAE TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $36.96 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Rechargeable + Highly portable Reasons to avoid - Limited range

If you’re conducting household work ease of use, and the ability to withstand splashes and dust, are probably a good bit more important than long distance measurements. That’s where DeWalt’s new range measure fits perfectly. It’ll be easy to throw in a bag with plumbing gear and can dangle on the included wrist-strap without worry.

It has the brand’s legendary toughness guarantee, while the back-lit display makes it easy to read in a dark cupboard or a bright yard. Despite the surprisingly accessible pricing (presumably the relatively low range keeps costs down), the measure has a USB-rechargeable lithium battery (cable included). Single button operation might lack memory functions but will be enough for most tasks.

5. Dtape DT50 Best budget laser measure Specifications Measurement range: 50m / 165 ft Display: Backlit LCD Memories: 20 groups Accuracy: ± 1/16-inch / 1.5mm Bluetooth: - Inclinometer: - Dimensions: 115 x 50 x 29 mm Weight: 200 g Power: 2xAAA Laser: Class 2 650 nm Measurements: M/feet/in/ft+in Protection: IP54 TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $23.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Several memories on display + Multiple features + Extras including bag Reasons to avoid - Empty List

The Dtape brand might not have the presence of some of the others on this list, but nor are they planning to remind you of that when you check your wallet; offered at very reasonable prices in both a 50m and 100m version this measure has a 2-inch screen with several measurements on and is capable of area and volume calculations. There are even indirect Pythagorean calculations on offer.

Features like this might make you question the wisdom of spending more and, Dtape are now comfortably past their tenth birthday so the firm is clearly not without experience. The rubber design also makes this a reasonably rugged, no-slip tool which will convert anyone to laser measures (and, at the risk of mentioning the price again, would make an excellent gift without breaking the bank).

6. Leica Disto E7500i Best laser measure for professionals Specifications Measurement range: 200 m / 660 ft Display: Color LCD Memories: 30 measurements Accuracy: > 1/16-inch / 1mm Bluetooth: Y Inclinometer: Y (±0.2˚) Dimensions: 143 x 58 x 29 mm Weight: 198 g Power: 2xAAA Protection: IP65 Laser: Class 2 650 nm 1mW Measurements: M/In/Ft TODAY'S BEST DEALS $489 View at Amazon Prime $494.98 View at Amazon $499 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent accuracy + Rugged Reasons to avoid - Quick user of batteries

As photography enthusiasts reading this will have no trouble believing, the Leica Geosystems range offers pricier alternatives, but even for professional surveyors the E7500i seems capable of providing the features required, plus compatibility with Leica’s Disto app and height tracking.

The IP65 rating means the device isn’t just splash-proof but will withstand a jet of water. The system can help with all the area, volume, and Pythagorean calculations you’d hope. In addition, acknowledging the long range, long-distance measurements are easier to achieve thanks not only to the 4x zoom digital camera (I feel I should say “technically a Leica” and make an exaggerated wink at the photographers reading) for aiming, but a feature called Smart Horizontal for circumnavigating obstacles.

The only potential issue is the speed of battery consumption, and of course with any long-range measure a pro would do well to pack a tripod, target and perhaps even laser glasses to be ready for any conditions.

7. Nikon Forestry Pro II Best for measuring trees and power professionals Specifications Measurement range: 1600 m / 1 mile Display: Backlit dot matrix LCD Memories: 250 measurements Accuracy: ± 1ft / 0.3m Bluetooth: - Inclinometer: Y Dimensions: 110 x 74 x 42 mm Weight: 170 g Power: CR2 Lithium Laser: Class 1M Protection: IPX4 Measurements: M / yd TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $446.95 View at Amazon $446.95 View at Walmart $446.95 View at BHPhoto Reasons to buy + Illustrated display + Excellent optics Reasons to avoid - Limited uses

While calculating the height of trees from distance isn’t essential for everyone, if you are doing it or anything involving similar triangle-based mathematics, the Forestry Pro makes the task a lot easier by thinking about the problem you must face, and even helping with a diagram. Measurements can be taken using two- or three-point measuring depending on whether parts of the tree or pole you’re measuring are obscured.

It works using an optical monocular finder – in that respect, the device has a lot in common with a more professional version of a golfer's laser rangefinder (for comparison, the eye relief is 18mm). With a magnification of 6x, professionals will find their targets reasonably easily, but there is also the Target Priority Mode to helps find objects in sequence if needed. The memory of 250 measurements lets you cover a lot of ground without getting the note pad out, too, and despite the distance measurements take about 0.3 seconds.

