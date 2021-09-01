Best GoPro deals in September 2021: great GoPro cameras at bargain prices

The best GoPro deals are ideal for those looking for a great price on their next action camera. If you're looking for a discount on anything from the GoPro Hero9 Black to the GoPro Fusion, we've rounded up the best GoPro camera deals below to help you choose.

Like many of the best action cameras, we often see some amazing deals on GoPro cameras. While the flagship GoPro Hero 9 Black might be one of the more expensive models, that doesn't mean that you can't find it for a great price. However, if you don't mind missing out on the latest up-to-date specs, older models such as the GoPro Hero7 Black can offer spectacularly good prices.

If you're in the market for one of the best 360 cameras, GoPro has still got you covered – the GoPro Max and the GoPro Fusion both offer slick 360º footage that's perfect for your next adventure.

GoPro Hero 9 Black deals

Featuring 5K video at up to 30fps, 4K video up to 60fps and 1080p video up to 240fps, the GoPro Hero 9 Black is one of the best action cameras around. This flagship camera can shoot 12MP stills and is waterproof up to 10m – making it perfect for underwater adventures. The image stabilization system is excellent and there are plenty of GoPro accessories to help take your footage to the next level.

GoPro Hero8 Black deals

The GoPro Hero8 Black might no longer be GoPro's flagship action camera, but its specs still pack a powerful punch. Featuring 4K video up to 60fps and 1080p video up to 240fps, the Hero8 Black is also capable of 12MP stills and has an estimated battery life of between 1-3 hours (depending on use). The biggest differences between the Hero8 Black and the Hero 9 Black is the older image stabilization system and the lack of 5K. However, if you can live without these, then you're sure to snap up an amazing deal.

GoPro Hero7 Black

Yes, it arrived all the way back in 2018, but that doesn't mean that the GoPro Hero7 Black doesn't have plenty to offer. With a 2" touchscreen, WiFi connectivity, 4K 60fps video, waterproofing to 10m and a maximum continuous shooting speed of 30fps, there's still plenty to celebrate about the Hero7 Black. This model actually debuted GoPro's HyperSmooth image stabilization technology, which still remain impressive today. There are some great deals to snap up on this GoPro camera, so take a look above.

GoPro Max

The GoPro Max is GoPro's flagship 360º camera, featuring a maximum video resolution of 5.6K, waterproofing up to 5 meters and GPS. Capable of shooting video in all directions, the GoPro Max has four digital focal lengths, horizon leveling, HyperSmooth image stabilization and ProTune video editing software. The GoPro Max is perfect for capturing those once-in-a-lifetime moments that you don't want to accidentally miss – and there are some great deals to be found as well.

GoPro Hero7 Silver deals

If you're looking for a super affordable GoPro option, then the GoPro Hero7 Silver and the Hero7 White (below) could be right up your alley. The Hero7 Silver lacks the HyperSmooth image stabilization that can be found on the Hero7 Black and it also has a non-removable battery (so unless you lug a charger around with you, the 1-3 hours of estimated battery life is all you'll get). However, if you're on a budget, this is still a great buy.

GoPro Hero7 White deals

The GoPro Hero7 White is the cheapest GoPro that's still available – and there's definitely a reason for that. The Hero7 White doesn't offer 4K video and only has the most basic stabilization. While it can be a useful tool for learning the basics, the Hero7 White really only has basic functionality. There are some great prices to be found, but we'd recommend going for the Black edition instead if you're able to stretch your budget.

GoPro Fusion deals

While the GoPro Max is the superior 360º camera, the GoPro Fusion was GoPro's original 360º model. If you have the budget, we'd recommend going for the GoPro Max, but the GoPro Fusion still has some great features to take advantage of. These include the Overcapture functionality, which enables users to 'pull' 1080p Full HD videos from anywhere in the 360º frame.

