DJI has announced the long-awaited Mic 3, the latest version of the company's premium wireless microphone system, with a host of improvements including much more recording time and the ability to work as part of an 8-microphone multi-camera setup using timecodes.

The new Mic 3 can record in 24-bit or 32-bit float, and uses the Osmo Audio system so it can connect directly to some DJI devices (like the Osmo Action cameras) without the need for the receiver. As a premium device, though, it also has a wireless receiver (RX) which can connect to a camera and record up to two safety tracks (one including adjustments for brighter or richer sound).

Using 2 RX (one on each camera) and 4 TX (one on each person). (Image credit: DJI)

Despite the extra features, the new Mic 3 TX – the bit you wear, or clip onto things to record the sound – is (or are) smaller than those supplied with DJI's Mic 2, which is a benefit, similar in size to the very compact DJI Mic Mini (a lower-feature Mic suited more for simple vlogging tasks). Because the clip is magnetically attached and removed, and the mic is square, it can be rotated to point in different directions.

The ability to use Mic 3s in multiplicity is also a step forward; multiple receivers can sync time codes together.

The charging hub and 1 RX 2 TX system (Image credit: DJI)

32Gb of storage is also a step up, meaning you can record nearer 50 hours rather than 14 hours the Mic 2 was limited to – depending, of course, on whether you choose 24-it or 32-bit and whether you opt for a safety track (which will halve your storage).

Range, too, is quoted as having increased from 250m (820ft) to 400m (1300ft), though you're unlikely to need to test the full range to record sounds.

Editing using the timecodes for multiple camera (Image credit: DJI)

Each microphone TX has a magnetic back, and can be worn with a magnet as support, or snaps into a clip. DJI indicate that, given their broad range, they can also be used to capture B-roll sounds by magnetically attaching to all kinds of devices.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Mic 3 TX can last up to 8 hours, and RX up to 10 hours between charges, and the case can top this up 2.4 times (28 hours) – but five minutes is enough to supply 2 hours odf charge according to DJI.

Interestingly, the TX is small enough that DJI has now ditched the idea of a plug-in lavalier mic on an old-school tie clip connecting to the TX – something that was still an option on the Mic 2.

(Image credit: DJI)

The DJI Mic 3 will be available for tryout at IFA, 5-9 September, and the prices announced so far are for the UK at £259 / AU$569 for the full 2TX + 1RX + Charging Case bundle, or £169 / AU$369 for 1TX + 1RX (a cradle is used to charge the microphone in this instance).

We'll let you know American pricing when we hear it but many US products have last minute pricing because of tariffs.

You might also like

Check our guide to the best wireless microphones.

Also check my review of the DJI Mic 3, published today.