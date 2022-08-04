Tamron's new mobile app lets you fine-tune your lens features

Expected to launch later this year, Tamron has announced the development of its new Lens Utility Mobile app for smartphones and tablet devices that run Android operating systems (specifically compatible with OS Android 6-12) and will only be compatible with Android devices that are fitted with USB Type-C ports.

The application, previously launched as PC software, will enable users to customize various different functions of select Tamron lenses, and allow settings optimized to match both the video and unique still photography style choices of the user.

• Have you ever wondered What are firmware updates, and do I really need to install them (opens in new tab)?

Camera and lens customization apps have been around for a fair few years now, but not many people are aware of them. Usually most camera manufacturers will have their own branded remote control or image transfer app that they encourage users with compatible cameras to download.

For example, Sony A7 Series users might be familiar with the "Imaging Edge" app, and for Canon users there's the "Camera Connect" app. Nikon has its own Wireless Mobile Utility app and SnapBridge.

The latest Tamron Lens Utility Mobile (opens in new tab) app is designed to provide users with a convenient experience of making adjustments to image setups and lens customizations in the field, while expanding the possibilities of what can be achieved through video and still photography captured using Tamron lenses.

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD G2 on a Sony A7R (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

(opens in new tab)

Originally the application started out as PC software that was developed in-house by the team at Tamron, eventually released in October 2021, and has earned itself praise from many Tamron lens owners since its launch.

Having received valuable feedback from customers on how convenience could be improved, especially from those wishing to make lens function customizations when shooting in the field, Tamron decided to employ these features in the format of a smartphone app with use by Android smart devices.

The Tamron Lens Utility app will require an Android smart device to be connected to a lens using the Tamron Connection Cable (USB type-C), to easily configure lens customizations and settings without the need for a computer. However, performing firmware updates will still require the Tamron Utility PC software, and cannot be completed using the app.

Initially upon launch, only the following Tamron lenses will be compatible with the new Tamron Lens Utility Mobile: the Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 (opens in new tab) (Model A063) and the Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Model A058) lenses.

Some of the many functions of the Tamron Lens Utility Mobile app will include a tethered remote control, customization of the Custom Switch and Focus Set Buttons (the A-B Focus function will smoothly shift the focus from one selected subject to another, and can be setup without touching the lens), and customization of the Focus Ring, switching from auto to manual focus.

• These are the best photo apps right now (opens in new tab)

There is expected to be an eventual expansion of these functions in the near future, as it becomes possible to make users even more comfortable and encouraged to try out their skills in video production.

The Tamron Lens Utility Mobile is expected to launch later this year, though unfortunately iOS will not be supported at this time.

You may also be interested in the best free photo editing software (opens in new tab)