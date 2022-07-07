Super Stage line-up announced for The Photography Show and Video Show 2022

This year's lineup for The Super Stage at The Photography Show and Video Show has just been announced and tickets are on sale (opens in new tab). As expected it includes some exciting internationally renowned photographers and filmmakers who will be giving talks on everything from approaching projects, to how they work and even the secrets to making remarkable photos.

Kicking off The Super Stage talks is award-winning photographer Chase Jarvis (opens in new tab) who will be talking about the extraordinary power of creativity applied. In this rare UK appearance, you’ll find out how putting small daily actions to work can supercharge our innate creativity while helping us rediscover our own personal power.

Sponsored by Sigma, Colin Prior (opens in new tab) completes the Saturday schedule with a talk on his experiences, adventures and inspirations as a landscape photographer with more than 20 years in the game.

One of the pioneers of conseervation photography, Cristina Mittermeier (opens in new tab) will be giving a talk on Enoughness. As a photographer, conservationist and biologist, she will be sharing the wisdom she’s gained from documenting people and places from the far corners of the world for the last few decades.

British filmmaker Jack Harries (opens in new tab), who rose to fame due to his YouTube channel JacksGap, will be discussing his journey, how social media has changed and how his work has helped amplify the voices behind one of the biggest crises our planet faces.

Top-selling author and award-winning wedding and portrait photographer Roberto Valenzuela (opens in new tab) takes over the stage on Monday to chat about transforming your photography and photography business into something remarkable. He’s followed by dog portrait photographer Kaylee Greer (opens in new tab) of Dog Breath Photo, who will share her secrets on capturing the best photos of our favorite four-legged friends with some eye-opening tips.

Rounding off the weekend is Christina Ebenezer (opens in new tab), a British Nigerian photographer recognized as one of Forbes 30 under 30 art and culture leaders. She is joined by Caleb Femi, a filmmaker and Forwward Prize winner and will be opening up about her journey as an image maker while shining a light on past and present work.

The Photography Show and Video Show (opens in new tab) takes place from 17 - 20 September at Birmingham NEC and across the four days, there will be a selection of paid and free workshops, masterclasses and seminars to attend. All talks at The Super Stage are charged at £12 per ticket and can be purchased when you buy your tickets (opens in new tab). To view talk times and full schedule as well as who will be exhibiting, visit The Photography Show website.

