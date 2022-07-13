OM System OM-5: Everything we know about the next "Olympus" camera

The OM System OM-5 is the next camera expected to be announced by OM Digital Solutions, which officially took over the Olympus camera division last year. And we already know quite a bit of potential information about the new body, including its announcement date and image sensor.

While the OM System OM-5 would technically be the third post-Olympus camera from the new ownership, following the new flagship OM System OM-1 (opens in new tab) and Olympus PEN E-P7 (opens in new tab), it will be the first one to eschew the iconic brand name (as the manufacturer confirmed that the OM-1 was the last camera to feature "Olympus" on the pentaprism, in commemorating of the 50th anniversary of the original Olympus OM-1 film camera (opens in new tab)).

As you might expect, the OM System OM-5 would be set to succeed the brilliant Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III (opens in new tab), just as the OM-1 replaced the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III (opens in new tab) and Olympus OM-D E-M1X (opens in new tab) as the new flagship.

So, what do we know about the OM-5 so far?

OM System OM-5 specs

The OM-5 will apparently feature the same image sensor as the flagship OM-1 (Image credit: Olympus)

Rumor site 43 Rumors, which has an uncanny track record when it comes to specs leaking, has reported the first drips of info about the OM System OM-5.

The outlet notes that (opens in new tab) the new camera will feature the same 20.4MP stacked image sensor as the OM-1. However, where the flagship is capable of up to 120fps shooting, the site claims that the OM-5 will shoot at 15fps – a carryover of the top speed of the E-M5 Mark III (when not shooting in Pro Capture, where it hits 30fps).

This would certainly help prevent cannibalism between the two lines, as Olympus previously struggled to differentiate the midrange E-M5 and professional E-M1 lines. However, with the Panasonic GH6 (opens in new tab) offering higher 25.2MP resolution, it does risk the OM-5 losing a little ground to its rival.

Also being reported by 43 Rumors is that the OM-5 will use the same BLX-1 battery as the OM-1 – ideal for unifying production, but less ideal for any upgrading E-M5 users (who already had to change battery types from the Mark II to the Mark III).

The OM System OM-5 is said to be due for an announcement in September 2022, with shipping due to begin in October.

This would continue the shift away from the E-M5's traditional February window (which saw the launch of the original camera and the Mark II), following the November launch of the E-M5 Mark III in 2019.

